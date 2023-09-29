DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams
NAFFCO Group, a well-known global leader in firefighting solutions and safety equipment, is looking for skilled professionals who want to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
NAFFCO Group is an appealing option for job searchers, with excellent remuneration, some roles giving up to 11,000 dirhams, and a commitment to safety and innovation. Here’s a closer look at what you should know before applying for these sought-after roles.
Candidates must meet the following qualifying requirements to be considered for a position at NAFFCO Group:
Education and Experience: The educational and experience requirements vary depending on the job. NAFFCO Group is hiring for a variety of positions, including engineers, technicians, administrators, and others. Applicants should carefully read the precise requirements for each position, which may be found on the company’s official website.
Qualifications and Skills: Applicants must demonstrate the relevant skills and qualifications required for their selected role. Technical credentials, linguistic competence, and specialist knowledge in their sector may be included.
Legal Requirements: All applicants must be legally eligible to work in the UAE and must follow all visa and employment rules.
Candidates interested in working with NAFFCO Group should prepare the following documents:
Updated Resume/CV: Make a well-organized CV or curriculum vitae that emphasizes your educational history, work experience, talents, and contact information.
Educational Certificates: Include copies of academic certificates and certifications that are relevant to the position you want.
Professional qualifications: Provide copies of any professional qualifications or licenses required for the role, if applicable.
Passport and Visa Copy: If you are already in the UAE, provide a copy of your passport as well as a valid UAE visa. A copy of your passport will be required for foreign applicants.
Recent Passport-Sized Photograph: In compliance with UAE visa rules, provide a recent passport-sized photograph.
Cover Letter: Draft a well-articulated cover letter elucidating your interest in the position and showcasing how your qualifications and skills align with the role.
Aspiring people should take the following steps to apply for a position at NAFFCO Group:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Optimization Engineer (Fire Fighting Systems)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Driver (License no 3 & 5)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Fire Fighting Foreman
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Secretary
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Coordinator
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Cost Accountant (CA / CMA / ICWA Qualified)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Social Media Specialist
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Project Manager (Security, ICT & Audio Visual Systems)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Financial Accountant
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Digital Content Creator
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Estimation Engineer (Extra Low voltage)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Commissioning Engineer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Solid Works – Design Engineer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Site Engineer (Ajman)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Electrical Draughtsman
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Receptionist
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Testing And Commissioning Engineer -Fire Fighting System
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Electrical Design Engineer – Fire Fighting
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Quotation Coordinator
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Purchase Officer ( Automotive Sector)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Secretary cum Receptionist- AJMAN
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Material Specialist (Oracle)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Harness Design Engineer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|MEP Revit Draftsman (Mechanical)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Engineer – Fire Fighting System (Ajman)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Performance management Officer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Site Engineer – HVAC
|UAE
|Apply Now
|3D Product Designer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|HMI Designer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Automation Engineer – Programmer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Technical Engineer – ELV Life Safety Systems in Dubai
|UAE
|Apply Now
|HVAC Site Engineer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Site Engineer (Maintenance)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Project Engineer (Fire Doors)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Automotive Air Conditions Engineer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Estimation Engineer (Fire Trucks)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|SEO Specialist
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Estimation Engineer – Fire Fighting System – Oil and Gas
|UAE
|Apply Now
|QA Engineer and Auditor (Automotive Industry)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Desktop Support Engineer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Electronic technicians (Pumps Division)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Estimation Engineer – Fire Alarm/ELV
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Customer Service Officer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Footwear Designer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Optimization Engineer – Fire Fighting Systems
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Junior Safety Officer (AED 3000)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Electronic Engineer (Pumps Division)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|MEP Modules-Prefabrication Manager
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive – Safety
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive – Trucks and Vehicles (Export Sales)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Service Sale – After sales Electrical Engineer (Automotive background)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Estimation Engineer (Safety/ coordinator)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|SEO Specialist
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Videographer / Video Editor
|UAE
|Apply Now
Don’t pass up this great chance to start a rewarding career with NAFFCO Group in the UAE. Prepare your documentation, personalize your application, and take the first step toward a brighter future today.
