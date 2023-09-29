Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NAFFCO Group hiring for multiple jobs in UAE with salaries up to 11,000 dirhams

NAFFCO Group hiring for multiple jobs in UAE with salaries up to 11,000 dirhams

Articles
Advertisement
NAFFCO Group hiring for multiple jobs in UAE with salaries up to 11,000 dirhams

NAFFCO Group hiring for multiple jobs in UAE with salaries up to 11,000 dirhams

Advertisement

NAFFCO Group, a well-known global leader in firefighting solutions and safety equipment, is looking for skilled professionals who want to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NAFFCO Group is an appealing option for job searchers, with excellent remuneration, some roles giving up to 11,000 dirhams, and a commitment to safety and innovation. Here’s a closer look at what you should know before applying for these sought-after roles.

Criteria for Eligibility:

Candidates must meet the following qualifying requirements to be considered for a position at NAFFCO Group:

Education and Experience: The educational and experience requirements vary depending on the job. NAFFCO Group is hiring for a variety of positions, including engineers, technicians, administrators, and others. Applicants should carefully read the precise requirements for each position, which may be found on the company’s official website.

Advertisement

Qualifications and Skills: Applicants must demonstrate the relevant skills and qualifications required for their selected role. Technical credentials, linguistic competence, and specialist knowledge in their sector may be included.

Legal Requirements: All applicants must be legally eligible to work in the UAE and must follow all visa and employment rules.

Also Read

DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams
DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World, a global leader in comprehensive logistics solutions, offers a world...

Documents Required:

Candidates interested in working with NAFFCO Group should prepare the following documents:

Updated Resume/CV: Make a well-organized CV or curriculum vitae that emphasizes your educational history, work experience, talents, and contact information.

Advertisement

Educational Certificates: Include copies of academic certificates and certifications that are relevant to the position you want.

Professional qualifications: Provide copies of any professional qualifications or licenses required for the role, if applicable.

Passport and Visa Copy: If you are already in the UAE, provide a copy of your passport as well as a valid UAE visa. A copy of your passport will be required for foreign applicants.

Recent Passport-Sized Photograph: In compliance with UAE visa rules, provide a recent passport-sized photograph.

Cover Letter: Draft a well-articulated cover letter elucidating your interest in the position and showcasing how your qualifications and skills align with the role.

How to apply:

Advertisement

Aspiring people should take the following steps to apply for a position at NAFFCO Group:

  1. Visit the NAFFCO Group Website: Head to the official NAFFCO Group website (www.naffco.com) and navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
  2. Search for Open Positions: Peruse the list of available job vacancies and click on your desired position to view its details and prerequisites.
  3. Submit Online Application: Initiate the online application process by clicking on the “Apply Now” or “Submit Application” button.
  4. Fill in Application Form: Thoroughly complete the online application form, providing precise and comprehensive information regarding your qualifications and experience.
    5. Advertisement
  5. Upload Documents: Upload the requisite documents, including your resume/CV, educational certificates, professional certifications, passport copy, and your well-crafted cover letter.
  6. Review and Submit: Carefully review your application to ensure all information is accurate and complete, then submit it through the online portal.
  7. Wait for Response: After submitting your application, NAFFCO Group’s HR team will meticulously review it. If you meet the criteria, you may be contacted for further assessments or interviews.

NAFFCO Group available Vacancies in UAE

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Optimization Engineer (Fire Fighting Systems)UAEApply Now
Driver (License no 3 & 5)UAEApply Now
Fire Fighting ForemanUAEApply Now
SecretaryUAEApply Now
Sales CoordinatorUAEApply Now
Cost Accountant (CA / CMA / ICWA Qualified)UAEApply Now
Social Media SpecialistUAEApply Now
Project Manager (Security, ICT & Audio Visual Systems)UAEApply Now
Financial AccountantUAEApply Now
Digital Content CreatorUAEApply Now
Estimation Engineer (Extra Low voltage)UAEApply Now
Commissioning EngineerUAEApply Now
Solid Works – Design EngineerUAEApply Now
Site Engineer (Ajman)UAEApply Now
Electrical DraughtsmanUAEApply Now
ReceptionistUAEApply Now
Testing And Commissioning Engineer -Fire Fighting SystemUAEApply Now
Electrical Design Engineer – Fire FightingUAEApply Now
Quotation CoordinatorUAEApply Now
Purchase Officer ( Automotive Sector)UAEApply Now
Secretary cum Receptionist- AJMANUAEApply Now
Material Specialist (Oracle)UAEApply Now
Harness Design EngineerUAEApply Now
MEP Revit Draftsman (Mechanical)UAEApply Now
Sales Engineer – Fire Fighting System (Ajman)UAEApply Now
Performance management OfficerUAEApply Now
Site Engineer – HVACUAEApply Now
3D Product DesignerUAEApply Now
HMI DesignerUAEApply Now
Automation Engineer – ProgrammerUAEApply Now
Technical Engineer – ELV Life Safety Systems in DubaiUAEApply Now
HVAC Site EngineerUAEApply Now
Site Engineer (Maintenance)UAEApply Now
Project Engineer (Fire Doors)UAEApply Now
Automotive Air Conditions EngineerUAEApply Now
Estimation Engineer (Fire Trucks)UAEApply Now
SEO SpecialistUAEApply Now
Estimation Engineer – Fire Fighting System – Oil and GasUAEApply Now
QA Engineer and Auditor (Automotive Industry)UAEApply Now
Desktop Support EngineerUAEApply Now
Electronic technicians (Pumps Division)UAEApply Now
Estimation Engineer – Fire Alarm/ELVUAEApply Now
Customer Service OfficerUAEApply Now
Footwear DesignerUAEApply Now
Optimization Engineer – Fire Fighting SystemsUAEApply Now
Junior Safety Officer (AED 3000)UAEApply Now
Electronic Engineer (Pumps Division)UAEApply Now
MEP Modules-Prefabrication ManagerUAEApply Now
Sales Executive – SafetyUAEApply Now
Sales Executive – Trucks and Vehicles (Export Sales)UAEApply Now
Service Sale – After sales Electrical Engineer (Automotive background)UAEApply Now
Estimation Engineer (Safety/ coordinator)UAEApply Now
SEO SpecialistUAEApply Now
Videographer / Video EditorUAEApply Now

Don’t pass up this great chance to start a rewarding career with NAFFCO Group in the UAE. Prepare your documentation, personalize your application, and take the first step toward a brighter future today.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story