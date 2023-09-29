NAFFCO Group hiring for multiple jobs in UAE with salaries up to 11,000 dirhams

NAFFCO Group, a well-known global leader in firefighting solutions and safety equipment, is looking for skilled professionals who want to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NAFFCO Group is an appealing option for job searchers, with excellent remuneration, some roles giving up to 11,000 dirhams, and a commitment to safety and innovation. Here’s a closer look at what you should know before applying for these sought-after roles.

Criteria for Eligibility:

Candidates must meet the following qualifying requirements to be considered for a position at NAFFCO Group:

Education and Experience: The educational and experience requirements vary depending on the job. NAFFCO Group is hiring for a variety of positions, including engineers, technicians, administrators, and others. Applicants should carefully read the precise requirements for each position, which may be found on the company’s official website.

Qualifications and Skills: Applicants must demonstrate the relevant skills and qualifications required for their selected role. Technical credentials, linguistic competence, and specialist knowledge in their sector may be included.

Legal Requirements: All applicants must be legally eligible to work in the UAE and must follow all visa and employment rules.

Documents Required:

Candidates interested in working with NAFFCO Group should prepare the following documents:

Updated Resume/CV: Make a well-organized CV or curriculum vitae that emphasizes your educational history, work experience, talents, and contact information.

Educational Certificates: Include copies of academic certificates and certifications that are relevant to the position you want.

Professional qualifications: Provide copies of any professional qualifications or licenses required for the role, if applicable.

Passport and Visa Copy: If you are already in the UAE, provide a copy of your passport as well as a valid UAE visa. A copy of your passport will be required for foreign applicants.

Recent Passport-Sized Photograph: In compliance with UAE visa rules, provide a recent passport-sized photograph.

Cover Letter: Draft a well-articulated cover letter elucidating your interest in the position and showcasing how your qualifications and skills align with the role.

How to apply:

Aspiring people should take the following steps to apply for a position at NAFFCO Group:

Visit the NAFFCO Group Website: Head to the official NAFFCO Group website (www.naffco.com) and navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section. Search for Open Positions: Peruse the list of available job vacancies and click on your desired position to view its details and prerequisites. Submit Online Application: Initiate the online application process by clicking on the “Apply Now” or “Submit Application” button. Fill in Application Form: Thoroughly complete the online application form, providing precise and comprehensive information regarding your qualifications and experience. Advertisement Upload Documents: Upload the requisite documents, including your resume/CV, educational certificates, professional certifications, passport copy, and your well-crafted cover letter. Review and Submit: Carefully review your application to ensure all information is accurate and complete, then submit it through the online portal. Wait for Response: After submitting your application, NAFFCO Group’s HR team will meticulously review it. If you meet the criteria, you may be contacted for further assessments or interviews.

NAFFCO Group available Vacancies in UAE

Don’t pass up this great chance to start a rewarding career with NAFFCO Group in the UAE. Prepare your documentation, personalize your application, and take the first step toward a brighter future today.

