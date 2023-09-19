Pakistan Atomic Energy latest Jobs 2023 at PAEC Foundation

Find the latest Pakistan Atomic Energy Jobs 2023 at the PAEC Foundation.

Apply for PAEC jobs to enjoy competitive salaries, a balanced work-life balance, and career growth.

Visit the PAEC website today to stay informed of new job opportunities and to apply for jobs.

Looking for Job Opportunities in Pakistan? Explore the Latest Pakistan Atomic Energy Jobs 2023 at PAEC Foundation, featuring the most recent job openings in both private and public sectors across the country.

Additional programs encompass those from its FBR division, CAA, OGDCL/SNGPL, NHMP units, and various branches of the military.

During our Open Jobs Fair, we will share the numerous benefits of working in Pakistan, such as competitive compensation and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity; apply now.

Experience the opportunities that working in Pakistan provides, including competitive salaries, a balanced work-life, and career growth. Don’t miss the chance to succeed and apply for PAEC Jobs when they are available; apply soon!

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, including the post name, detailed CV, attested copies of relevant documents, experience certificate, domicile, CNIC, and three passport-size photos, to the provided address. Alternatively, you can visit our website, search for available jobs, and create an online account with your necessary details to apply.

For offline applications, please review all relevant information before submission. If you have any questions or find any aspect confusing, refer to the information below.

When completed and sent off with all paperwork at their designated addresses.

Please read documents carefully, as they could contain essential details that can help make or break an application process.

Address: Secretary PAEC Foundation, Near Nori Cancer Hospital, Hanna Road, G-8/3 Islamabad.

Here Is A Listing Of Conditions And Terms Which Apply:

Applications that are incomplete or submitted after the deadline will be disqualified and will not proceed in the application process.

Official details

Important Dates:

Important Dates:

Job Opening Date 18/09/2023 Country Pakistan Department PAEC No. Of Seats Multiple Job Closing Date 02/10/2023

