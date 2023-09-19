Pakistan Atomic Energy latest Jobs 2023 at PAEC Foundation

New PPSC Jobs 2023 in Pakistan
Latest PPSC Jobs 2023, featuring job opportunities in Pakistan's public and private...
Pakistan Atomic Energy Jobs 2023 at PAEC Foundation
Additional programs encompass those from its FBR division, CAA, OGDCL/SNGPL, NHMP units, and various branches of the military.
During our Open Jobs Fair, we will share the numerous benefits of working in Pakistan, such as competitive compensation and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement.
Experience the opportunities that working in Pakistan provides, including competitive salaries, a balanced work-life, and career growth.
|Job Opening Date
|18/09/2023
|Country
|Pakistan
|Department
|PAEC
|No. Of Seats
|Multiple
|Job Closing Date
|02/10/2023
