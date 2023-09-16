Pakistani textile company Interloop is hiring for multiple positions

Interloop, a prominent global hosiery manufacturer, is presenting enticing career prospects across a range of positions within Pakistan. Committed to nurturing talent and championing diversity, Interloop extends an invitation to potential candidates to become part of its vibrant team.

Qualification Requirements:

Candidates vying for these roles should adhere to the following general qualification prerequisites:

Experience: The requisite years of experience may differ according to the specific job role, as delineated in the job openings table.

Education: Depending on the position, candidates must hold pertinent educational qualifications, encompassing bachelor’s or master’s degrees in pertinent fields.

Skills: Certain roles may necessitate specific skills and expertise germane to the job.

Location: These positions are centered in Faisalabad and Lahore, thus necessitating candidates’ willingness to work in these cities.

Differently-abled applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.

Mandatory Documentation:

When seeking employment at Interloop, candidates should prepare the subsequent documents:

Curriculum Vitae (CV) or resume accentuating their qualifications and professional experience.

Cover letter expressing their interest in the role and elucidating why they are suitable contenders.

Duplicates of pertinent educational certificates, diplomas, and degrees.

Copies of identification documents, like a passport or national ID.

Any indispensable work permits or visas essential for employment in Pakistan.

Application Procedure:

Prospective candidates can apply for these positions by visiting Interloop’s official website or designated job portals.

Here’s a stepwise guide:

Navigate to the Interloop Careers Page on their official website.

Survey the array of available job opportunities to pinpoint roles that resonate with your skills and interests.

Select the particular job listing to gain access to the comprehensive job description.

Adhere to the provided directives to submit your application electronically.

Conclude the online application form, appending your CV or resume, cover letter, and any other requisitioned documents.

Thoroughly scrutinize your application for accuracy and completeness prior to submission.

Interloop’s HR team will assess applications and reach out to candidates whose qualifications align with their criteria.

Job Openings:

Position Experience Required Qualification Location Deputy Manager Quality Control Cutting 9 to 12 years B.Sc. Textile Engineering or any Bachelor degree Faisalabad Deputy Manager Quality Control Knitting 9 to 12 years B.Sc. Textile Engineering or any Bachelor degree Faisalabad Deputy Manager Fabric Inspection 9 to 12 years B.Sc. Textile Engineering / Chemical Engineering or any Bachelor degree Faisalabad Officer / Sr. Officer Quality Control Dyeing (Knitwear) 3-6 years B.Sc. Textile Engineering / B.Sc. Chemistry Faisalabad Deputy Manager Machine Maintenance (Cutting, Printing, Embroidery) 9 to 12 years B.Sc. Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics) / B. Tech (Honors) Faisalabad Deputy Manager Quality (Washing & Finishing) 8 to 12 years Master in Quality management, business management or graduation in Textile engineering with certification in TQM Lahore

These employment openings at Interloop offer an exceptional avenue for individuals aspiring to advance their careers within a renowned and dynamic organization. By adhering to the application process and providing the stipulated documents, candidates can enhance their prospects of securing a position with this esteemed company. Best of luck to all applicants!