The Prime Minister Office Jobs in NDMA has announced job openings in both the private and public sectors.

Looking for Job Opportunities in Pakistan? PM Office Prime Minister Office Jobs in NDMA Jobs 2023 has recently announced the latest job openings in both private and public sectors nationwide. Visit our website today to stay informed!

Various other initiatives encompass those from its FBR division, CAA, OGDCL/SNGPL, NHMP units, and military divisions.

How to Apply:

If applying offline, please review all necessary information before submitting your application. If applying online, visit our website, search for available jobs, and create an account with your required details before submission.

Once you have completed the application and included all the required documents, send it to the designated address provided.

It’s crucial to read documents carefully, as they may contain vital information that can significantly impact the application process’s outcome.

Here Is A Listing Of Conditions And Terms Which Apply:

Incomplete or tardy applications will be rejected and won’t be taken into further consideration during the application process.

Official details

Important Dates:

Job Opening Date 18/09/2023 Country Pakistan Department PM Office No. Of Seats Multiple Job Closing Date 29/09/2023

