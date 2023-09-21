Advertisement
Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary

Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary

  • RAK Bank Careers has diverse job opportunities in insurance, customer service, and credit card sales.
  • Numerous exciting job opportunities await your application across Dubai, Ras Al-Khaimah, and the UAE.
  • RAKBANK is a well-known retail and business bank in the United Arab Emirates.
RAK Bank Careers provides a wide range of job opportunities in areas like insurance, customer service, credit card sales, and more. If you’re interested in this industry, there are many great job openings waiting for your application in Dubai, Ras Al-Khaimah, and throughout the UAE.

About Ras Al Khaimah National Bank

RAKBANK, officially known as The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC, is a well-known retail and business bank in the United Arab Emirates. Established in 1976, it has grown to become one of the largest banks in the UAE. RAKBANK provides a wide range of financial products and services, including mortgages, credit cards, and loans. With total assets of around 34.5 billion Dhs, the bank serves customers across the nation.

RAKBANK has established strong and prosperous relationships with its customers, cementing its position as a top-tier banking institution in the United Arab Emirates. Its steadfast dedication to providing outstanding customer service has made it the preferred financial partner for many UAE residents. Raheel Ahmed serves as the CEO, and Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi holds the position of Chairman, guiding the bank’s operations. The bank’s headquarters are located in Ras Al-Khaimah.

Work culture at RAK Bank

At RAK Bank, innovation and teamwork are at the heart of their workplace culture. They create a supportive environment that values employee growth, emphasizes respect and diversity, and promotes open communication, flexible policies, and a strong sense of unity. The bank also values work-life balance, provides opportunities for career growth, and acknowledges employees’ accomplishments.

RAK Bank operates daily based on teamwork, ethics, and a strong commitment to serving clients. Employee contributions are greatly appreciated and drive ongoing improvements. The bank’s lively culture, which encourages creativity and a shared dedication to excellence, consistently attracts top talent. RAK Bank’s principles and practices create an outstanding workplace that motivates and empowers its employees.

Eligibility Requirements

  • For positions at RAK Bank, a strong background in banking or related fields is preferred.
  • Often, a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, or a closely related discipline is a prerequisite.
  • Proficiency in effective verbal and written communication is essential for building strong client relationships.
  • Certain roles may necessitate proficiency in specific software or tools, such as MS Office or banking software.
  • Demonstrated interpersonal skills and the ability to collaborate effectively are vital in a team-oriented work environment.
  • Some positions may mandate possession of a valid UAE driver’s license for client meetings and professional travel.
  • The specific prerequisites may vary depending on the role; please refer to the pertinent job listings for detailed information.

How to Submit an Application for RAK Bank Careers?

RAK Bank is a leading financial institution in the UAE, providing a wide range of financial services to individuals and businesses. If you’re interested in a career at RAK Bank, you can follow these simple steps to apply for a job:

  • Access the RAK Bank careers website by clicking on the provided link.
  • Explore the available job vacancies and carefully review the job descriptions to identify a suitable opportunity.
  • Register and establish your account on the platform.
  • Upload your updated resume and a well-crafted cover letter to enhance your application.
  • Complete the application form, ensuring all provided information is accurate and up-to-date.
  • Finalize your application by submitting it through the provided platform.
TITLELOCATIONACTION
Information Technology Administrator (Emirati Talent)DubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – IT ProcurementDubaiApply Now
Vice President Corporate StrategyDubaiApply Now
Associate Vice President – Brand and Public RelationsDubaiApply Now
Vice President & Senior Digital Product Owner – Business BankingDubaiApply Now
Associate Vice President – Business Operational Risk (Emirati Talent)DubaiApply Now
Mortgage AdvisorDubaiApply Now
Senior Manager – Compliance Monitoring and ReviewsDubaiApply Now
Finance Business Partner – Wholesale BankingDubaiApply Now
Business Development Manager – MortgageDubaiApply Now
Vice President Cost ManagementDubaiApply Now
MIS Analyst (Emirati National)DubaiApply Now
Relationship Manager – Corporate Banking, LLC & GREAbu DhabiApply Now
Business Process Re-Engineering ManagerDubaiApply Now
Assistant Relationship Manager – Trade Working CapitalDubaiApply Now
Associate Vice President – ProductsDubaiApply Now
Associate Vice President – Market RiskDubaiApply Now
Senior Officer – Quality AssuranceDubaiApply Now
