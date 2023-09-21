Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary

Le Meridien Hotel Hiring in UAE with Salaries up to 7,500 Dirhams
RAK Bank Careers provides a wide range of job opportunities in areas like insurance, customer service, credit card sales, and more. If you’re interested in this industry, there are many great job openings waiting for your application in Dubai, Ras Al-Khaimah, and throughout the UAE.
RAKBANK, officially known as The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC, is a well-known retail and business bank in the United Arab Emirates. Established in 1976, it has grown to become one of the largest banks in the UAE. RAKBANK provides a wide range of financial products and services, including mortgages, credit cards, and loans. With total assets of around 34.5 billion Dhs, the bank serves customers across the nation.
RAKBANK has established strong and prosperous relationships with its customers, cementing its position as a top-tier banking institution in the United Arab Emirates. Its steadfast dedication to providing outstanding customer service has made it the preferred financial partner for many UAE residents. Raheel Ahmed serves as the CEO, and Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi holds the position of Chairman, guiding the bank’s operations. The bank’s headquarters are located in Ras Al-Khaimah.
At RAK Bank, innovation and teamwork are at the heart of their workplace culture. They create a supportive environment that values employee growth, emphasizes respect and diversity, and promotes open communication, flexible policies, and a strong sense of unity. The bank also values work-life balance, provides opportunities for career growth, and acknowledges employees’ accomplishments.
RAK Bank operates daily based on teamwork, ethics, and a strong commitment to serving clients. Employee contributions are greatly appreciated and drive ongoing improvements. The bank’s lively culture, which encourages creativity and a shared dedication to excellence, consistently attracts top talent. RAK Bank’s principles and practices create an outstanding workplace that motivates and empowers its employees.
RAK Bank is a leading financial institution in the UAE, providing a wide range of financial services to individuals and businesses. If you’re interested in a career at RAK Bank, you can follow these simple steps to apply for a job:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Information Technology Administrator (Emirati Talent)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – IT Procurement
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Vice President Corporate Strategy
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Associate Vice President – Brand and Public Relations
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Vice President & Senior Digital Product Owner – Business Banking
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Associate Vice President – Business Operational Risk (Emirati Talent)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Mortgage Advisor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Manager – Compliance Monitoring and Reviews
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Finance Business Partner – Wholesale Banking
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Business Development Manager – Mortgage
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Vice President Cost Management
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|MIS Analyst (Emirati National)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Relationship Manager – Corporate Banking, LLC & GRE
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Business Process Re-Engineering Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Relationship Manager – Trade Working Capital
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Associate Vice President – Products
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Associate Vice President – Market Risk
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Officer – Quality Assurance
|Dubai
|Apply Now
