RTC-1 Employment Services is hiring in UAE for jobs that pay up to 20,000 AED

RTC-1 Employment Services is a dynamic and innovative staffing agency dedicated to connecting businesses with top-tier talent while assisting job seekers in finding rewarding employment opportunities. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving job market, RTC-1 serves as a trusted partner for both employers and job seekers.

About RTC-1 Employment Services

RTC-1 Employment Services, a trusted recruitment firm in Dubai, has been a beacon of opportunity since its establishment in 2004. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has made us a preferred partner for diverse industries in the Middle East and Africa, and we are thrilled to present an exciting job opportunity.

Job Position: Revenue Manager Type:

Full-time Salary: Up to 20,000 AED (depending on experience)

Location: Dubai, UAE

Our client, a prominent high-rise hotel in JBR, seeks a revenue manager to join their dynamic team. This role is pivotal in maximizing revenue and ensuring the hotel’s financial success.

Key Responsibilities:

Generate essential reports in compliance with hotel and company standards.

Utilize advanced revenue management systems to monitor room inventory and optimize revenue.

Implement and adjust selling strategies across various channels and segments.

Oversee incentive programs to ensure integrity and compliance.

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience

Hospitality or hotel industry background

Immediate joiners are preferred.

How to Apply:

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at RTC-1 Employment Services by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

At RTC-1, we believe that the right talent can transform businesses. If you’re ready to take your career to new heights, join us in Dubai, where opportunity meets excellence. Apply now and be part of an exciting journey in the heart of the UAE. Your success story starts here.

