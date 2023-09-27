Carrefour is hiring multiple job openings in UAE with salaries up to 6,000 dirhams
Carrefour, a well-known company in the UAE retail business, has recently released...
RTC-1 Employment Services is a dynamic and innovative staffing agency dedicated to connecting businesses with top-tier talent while assisting job seekers in finding rewarding employment opportunities. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving job market, RTC-1 serves as a trusted partner for both employers and job seekers.
RTC-1 Employment Services, a trusted recruitment firm in Dubai, has been a beacon of opportunity since its establishment in 2004. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has made us a preferred partner for diverse industries in the Middle East and Africa, and we are thrilled to present an exciting job opportunity.
Job Position: Revenue Manager Type:
Full-time Salary: Up to 20,000 AED (depending on experience)
Location: Dubai, UAE
Our client, a prominent high-rise hotel in JBR, seeks a revenue manager to join their dynamic team. This role is pivotal in maximizing revenue and ensuring the hotel’s financial success.
Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at RTC-1 Employment Services by using the provided link.
At RTC-1, we believe that the right talent can transform businesses. If you’re ready to take your career to new heights, join us in Dubai, where opportunity meets excellence. Apply now and be part of an exciting journey in the heart of the UAE. Your success story starts here.
