SANIPRO is now hiring in the UAE for Salary up to 13,000 AED

SANIPRO is a global leader in the cleaning and maintenance industry.

SANIPRO is hiring an account manager to join its team in Dubai, UAE.

About The Company

SANIPRO is a top-tier global network in the cleaning and maintenance industry.

SANIPRO is a comprehensive company involved in designing, manufacturing, marketing, exporting, and representing leading brands in the field of cleaning chemicals.

SANIPRO is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand in local and regional markets for an innovative supplier in the hygiene and sanitation industry.

SANIPRO’s primary strengths lie in its ability to comprehend, fulfill, and surpass customer requirements through personalized account management.

Job Position: Account Manager

Full-time Salary: Up to 13,000 AED (depending on experience)

Location: Dubai, UAE

Key Responsibilities

Manage existing customer relationships and develop new client relationships

• Follow-up with customers on inquiries and orders



Requirements

• Prepare quotes for prospective customers• Develop and execute sales plans and strategies• Achieve sales targets• Attend customer meetings and deliver presentations• Monitor the industry and market trends• Develop and maintain product knowledge• Provide customer support and after sales service• Handle customer complaints and inquiries• Liaise with other departments to ensure customer satisfaction• Maintain accurate customer records

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Sales, or related field. Public health is a plus.



How To Apply

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in a sales or customer service role• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills• Proven track record of achieving sales targets• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills• Ability to work independently and as part of a team• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment• Fluency in English (verbal and written)• Knowledge of the local market and industry is an advantage

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at SANIPRO by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Employment

We are looking for a very motivated and skilled Account Manager to become a part of our team in Dubai, UAE. The Account Manager’s role involves managing relationships with current clients and expanding our business in the region. The ideal candidate should be a strong communicator, possess a friendly demeanor, and have a strong determination to achieve success.

