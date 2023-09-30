SANIPRO is now hiring in the UAE for Salary up to 13,000 AED

King Abdullah University is hiring in Saudi Arabia for salary up to 15,000 SAR
KAUST invites dynamic individuals passionate about advancing their careers through innovation and...
SANIPRO is a top-tier global network in the cleaning and maintenance industry.
SANIPRO is a comprehensive company involved in designing, manufacturing, marketing, exporting, and representing leading brands in the field of cleaning chemicals.
SANIPRO remains a shining example of success, professionalism, dedication, and service.
SANIPRO is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand in local and regional markets for an innovative supplier in the hygiene and sanitation industry.
SANIPRO’s primary strengths lie in its ability to comprehend, fulfill, and surpass customer requirements through personalized account management.
Job Position: Account Manager
Full-time Salary: Up to 13,000 AED (depending on experience)
Location: Dubai, UAE
Manage existing customer relationships and develop new client relationships
• Follow-up with customers on inquiries and orders
Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Sales, or related field. Public health is a plus.
Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at SANIPRO by using the provided link.
Employment
We are looking for a very motivated and skilled Account Manager to become a part of our team in Dubai, UAE. The Account Manager’s role involves managing relationships with current clients and expanding our business in the region. The ideal candidate should be a strong communicator, possess a friendly demeanor, and have a strong determination to achieve success.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.