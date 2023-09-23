Shangri La UAE: Job Openings with Salary Up to 10,000 AED

Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary
RAK Bank Careers has diverse job opportunities in insurance, customer service, and...
Shangri-La, the esteemed luxury hotel and resort chain, has announced exciting job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This well-known hospitality company is providing competitive pay, and some positions offer salaries of up to 10,000 dirhams per month.
To qualify for these highly desirable roles at Shangri-La in the UAE, prospective candidates are generally required to meet specific eligibility requirements, which typically encompass:
Educational Qualifications
Candidates are generally required to hold relevant educational qualifications, which may range from high school diplomas to bachelor’s or master’s degrees. Specific educational prerequisites will be outlined in the job descriptions.
Experience
While certain positions might be suitable for recent graduates, others may require prior work experience in related fields or positions. The necessary level of experience will be clearly mentioned in the job descriptions.
Skills and abilities
Shangri-La places high importance on a diverse range of skills and competencies in its staff, which include strong communication abilities, a customer-centric approach, adaptability, and a strong emphasis on teamwork.
Individuals keen on pursuing a career with Shangri-La in the UAE should assemble the following documents for their job applications:
Resume/CV A well-structured resume or curriculum vitae detailing educational background, work experience (if applicable), skills, and contact information
Cover Letter: A thoughtful cover letter that highlights the candidate’s enthusiasm, qualifications, and suitability for the desired role.
Educational Certificates: Copies of educational certificates and transcripts to substantiate qualifications
Identification: a copy of a valid identification document, such as a national ID card or passport.
Individuals interested in becoming part of the Shangri-La team in the UAE can follow these steps to submit their applications:
Job Vacancies
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Room Service)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Laundry Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Shisha Waiter (Afya Restaurant)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (All Day Dining)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress (Chinese Restaurant)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Commis 1 – Garde Manger
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Front Office Agent
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Outdoor Bar & Lounge)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Service Associate – Engineering (Electrical)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Chinese Restaurant)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Front Office Agent
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Food & Beverage Supervisor – Outdoor Bar & Lounge
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waitress/ Bartender (Lobby Lounge)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Vietnamese Restaurant)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Service Associate – Housing Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Guest Relations Executive – F&B (Outdoor Bar & Lounge)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Captain (Pool Bar)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Talent Acquisition Supervisor
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Duty Manager
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Assistant Director of Engineering
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Chef de Partie – All Day Dining
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Chef De Partie (Afya Restaurant)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Senior Captain (Pool Bar)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Assistant Lobby Lounge Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Captain (Private Dining Service)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Bar Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Marketing Executive
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Executive Chef
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Director of Engineering
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Chef De Partie – Baker
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sales Manager – Food & Beverage
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Reservation Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Marketing Communications Manager
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Hammam Therapist
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Business Development Manager – Leasing
|Dubai
|Apply Now
