Shangri La UAE: Job Openings with Salary Up to 10,000 AED

  • Shangri-La is hiring in the UAE with competitive salaries.
  • Documents required: resume/CV, cover letter, educational certificates
  • To apply, go to Shangri-La’s official website and click on the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
Shangri-La, the esteemed luxury hotel and resort chain, has announced exciting job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This well-known hospitality company is providing competitive pay, and some positions offer salaries of up to 10,000 dirhams per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for these highly desirable roles at Shangri-La in the UAE, prospective candidates are generally required to meet specific eligibility requirements, which typically encompass:

Educational Qualifications

Candidates are generally required to hold relevant educational qualifications, which may range from high school diplomas to bachelor’s or master’s degrees. Specific educational prerequisites will be outlined in the job descriptions.

Experience

While certain positions might be suitable for recent graduates, others may require prior work experience in related fields or positions. The necessary level of experience will be clearly mentioned in the job descriptions.

Skills and abilities

Shangri-La places high importance on a diverse range of skills and competencies in its staff, which include strong communication abilities, a customer-centric approach, adaptability, and a strong emphasis on teamwork.

Documents Required

Individuals keen on pursuing a career with Shangri-La in the UAE should assemble the following documents for their job applications:

Resume/CV A well-structured resume or curriculum vitae detailing educational background, work experience (if applicable), skills, and contact information

Cover Letter: A thoughtful cover letter that highlights the candidate’s enthusiasm, qualifications, and suitability for the desired role.

Educational Certificates: Copies of educational certificates and transcripts to substantiate qualifications

Identification: a copy of a valid identification document, such as a national ID card or passport.

How to Apple:

Individuals interested in becoming part of the Shangri-La team in the UAE can follow these steps to submit their applications:

  1. Visit the official Shangri-La website (www.shangri-la.com) and navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
  2. Peruse the list of available job openings in the UAE.
  3. Click on the desired job position to access the full job description, requirements, and application guidelines.
  4. Complete the online application form, ensuring all mandatory fields are filled and attaching necessary documents, such as your resume, CV, and cover letter, as specified in the application process.
  5. Carefully review the provided information for accuracy before submitting your application.
  6. Keep a vigilant eye on your email for updates regarding your application’s status and potential interview invitations.
Job Vacancies

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Room Service)DubaiApply Now
Laundry AttendantDubaiApply Now
Shisha Waiter (Afya Restaurant)Abu DhabiApply Now
Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (All Day Dining)DubaiApply Now
Waiter/Waitress (Chinese Restaurant)Abu DhabiApply Now
Commis 1 – Garde MangerDubaiApply Now
Front Office AgentAbu DhabiApply Now
Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Outdoor Bar & Lounge)DubaiApply Now
Service Associate – Engineering (Electrical)DubaiApply Now
Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Chinese Restaurant)DubaiApply Now
Front Office AgentAbu DhabiApply Now
Food & Beverage Supervisor – Outdoor Bar & LoungeDubaiApply Now
Waitress/ Bartender (Lobby Lounge)Abu DhabiApply Now
Service Associate – Waiter/Waitress (Vietnamese Restaurant)DubaiApply Now
Service Associate – Housing OfficerDubaiApply Now
Guest Relations Executive – F&B (Outdoor Bar & Lounge)DubaiApply Now
Captain (Pool Bar)Abu DhabiApply Now
Talent Acquisition SupervisorAbu DhabiApply Now
Duty ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Assistant Director of EngineeringAbu DhabiApply Now
Chef de Partie – All Day DiningDubaiApply Now
Chef De Partie (Afya Restaurant)Abu DhabiApply Now
Senior Captain (Pool Bar)Abu DhabiApply Now
Assistant Lobby Lounge ManagerDubaiApply Now
Captain (Private Dining Service)Abu DhabiApply Now
Bar ManagerDubaiApply Now
Marketing ExecutiveDubaiApply Now
Executive ChefAbu DhabiApply Now
Director of EngineeringDubaiApply Now
Chef De Partie – BakerDubaiApply Now
Sales Manager – Food & BeverageDubaiApply Now
Reservation ManagerDubaiApply Now
Marketing Communications ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Hammam TherapistAbu DhabiApply Now
Business Development Manager – LeasingDubaiApply Now

