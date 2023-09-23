Shangri La UAE: Job Openings with Salary Up to 10,000 AED

Shangri-La is hiring in the UAE with competitive salaries.

Documents required: resume/CV, cover letter, educational certificates

To apply, go to Shangri-La’s official website and click on the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.

Advertisement

Shangri-La, the esteemed luxury hotel and resort chain, has announced exciting job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This well-known hospitality company is providing competitive pay, and some positions offer salaries of up to 10,000 dirhams per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for these highly desirable roles at Shangri-La in the UAE, prospective candidates are generally required to meet specific eligibility requirements, which typically encompass:

Educational Qualifications

Candidates are generally required to hold relevant educational qualifications, which may range from high school diplomas to bachelor’s or master’s degrees. Specific educational prerequisites will be outlined in the job descriptions.

Experience

Advertisement

While certain positions might be suitable for recent graduates, others may require prior work experience in related fields or positions. The necessary level of experience will be clearly mentioned in the job descriptions.

Skills and abilities

Shangri-La places high importance on a diverse range of skills and competencies in its staff, which include strong communication abilities, a customer-centric approach, adaptability, and a strong emphasis on teamwork.

Documents Required

Individuals keen on pursuing a career with Shangri-La in the UAE should assemble the following documents for their job applications:

Resume/CV A well-structured resume or curriculum vitae detailing educational background, work experience (if applicable), skills, and contact information

Advertisement

Cover Letter: A thoughtful cover letter that highlights the candidate’s enthusiasm, qualifications, and suitability for the desired role.

Educational Certificates: Copies of educational certificates and transcripts to substantiate qualifications

Identification: a copy of a valid identification document, such as a national ID card or passport.

How to Apple:

Individuals interested in becoming part of the Shangri-La team in the UAE can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Advertisement Visit the official Shangri-La website (www.shangri-la.com) and navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section. Peruse the list of available job openings in the UAE. Click on the desired job position to access the full job description, requirements, and application guidelines. Complete the online application form, ensuring all mandatory fields are filled and attaching necessary documents, such as your resume, CV, and cover letter, as specified in the application process. Carefully review the provided information for accuracy before submitting your application. Keep a vigilant eye on your email for updates regarding your application’s status and potential interview invitations. Advertisement

Also Read Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary RAK Bank Careers has diverse job opportunities in insurance, customer service, and...

Job Vacancies

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.