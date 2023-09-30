Stantec is now hiring in Abu Dhabi for Salary up to 21,000 AED

Communities are important for our identity and sense of belonging.

Stantec takes a community-centric approach to design.

Stantec has a deep connection to the communities it serves.

About the Company

Communities hold immense significance, whether they’re local neighborhoods or distant regions worldwide. They form the very essence of our lives, offering a sense of identity and belonging. At Stantec, our approach to design is always community-centric.

We genuinely care about the communities we serve because we’re part of them too. This deep connection enables us to assess their unique needs and leverage our expertise accordingly. We take the time to understand the subtleties and consider innovative possibilities that might have been overlooked. Our commitment to inclusivity allows us to unite diverse perspectives, fostering collaboration towards shared success.

Our team consists of designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers who work together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. By striking a balance among these priorities, we deliver projects that enhance the quality of life in communities around the world.

Job Position: Project Manager Manager

Full-time Salary: Up to 21,000 AED (depending on experience)

Location: Dubai, UAE

Job Description and Role

Oversight of Projects: Responsible for supervising, managing, and guiding construction projects from start to finish. Act as the primary liaison between the client and the project team to ensure the successful completion of projects in line with Stantec’s vision and goals.

Defining Project Scope: Collaborate with clients to determine and establish the scope of work for construction projects. Create a comprehensive schedule for project deliverables, clarifying and documenting the client’s needs and expectations.

Managing Resources: Evaluate and oversee the resource requirements for individual project tasks and overall project completion. Effectively allocate resources to meet project needs while staying within budgetary limits, adhering to Stantec’s resource management principles.

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance: Provide guidance and monitoring to ensure compliance with relevant building codes, regulations, and safety standards. Ensure that projects meet legal and regulatory requirements, aligning with Stantec’s commitment to ethical practices.

Client Engagement: Maintain regular communication with clients, keeping them informed about project status, addressing their concerns, and reinforcing Stantec’s dedication to client satisfaction.

Quality Control: Guarantee that construction work adheres to applicable building codes, safety regulations, and quality standards, upholding Stantec’s commitment to delivering high-quality outcomes.

Coordinating with Suppliers and Subcontractors: Collaborate with suppliers and subcontractors to confirm deliveries and coordinate work activities. Ensure that subcontractors align with the project’s objectives and meet Stantec’s quality standards and supply chain management policies.

Document Management: Keep project documentation accurate and up-to-date, including progress reports, change orders, and client communication records, aligning with Stantec’s documentation and transparency standards.

Tracking Budget: Monitor project expenses and costs to stay within the approved budget. Address any cost-related issues promptly to remain consistent with Stantec’s financial practices and policies.

Safety First: Prioritize safety on the construction site by conducting safety meetings, addressing safety concerns, and ensuring that all personnel follow safety protocols and guidelines in compliance with Stantec’s safety guidelines.

Problem Solving: Address emerging issues or challenges promptly, collaborating with the project team to find practical solutions, minimize disruptions to the project’s progress, and foster a proactive problem-solving culture.

Ensuring Client Satisfaction: Continuously assess client satisfaction with the project’s progress and promptly address any concerns or requests, emphasizing Stantec’s commitment to delivering outstanding results.

Requirements

Education Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in building construction, construction management, civil engineering, or architecture is required.

Experience: Candidates should have at least 20 years of experience in project management within the construction industry. A strong track record of successfully delivering projects that meet or exceed client expectations through all RIBA stages, from strategic definition (stage 0) to in-use (stage 7), is essential.

Construction Management Expertise: The ideal candidate should possess demonstrated working experience in construction management or a similar role. They should have the ability to customize construction processes to align with the client’s objectives, reflecting Stantec International’s construction management standards.

Regulatory Compliance Knowledge: Candidates should have outstanding knowledge of building products, construction details, and relevant rules, regulations, and quality standards. They should be committed to meeting or exceeding the client’s ethical and regulatory expectations, in line with Stantec International’s regulatory compliance standards.

Modern Methods of Construction (MMC): Candidates should have experience in Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) that integrate innovative and sustainable construction practices. This experience should align with Stantec’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Stantec by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

