Starbucks is offering jobs in the UAE with salaries up to 10,000 AED

Graphic Designer Jobs in UAE with Salaries Up to 15,000 AED
The UAE's thriving job market and robust economy offer great career prospects,...
Starbucks is a worldwide American chain known for its selection of hot drinks, brewed coffee, quality coffee beans, sandwiches, and various beverages. They also sell entertainment items like CDs, books, and movies.
Starbucks, a renowned coffee brand, is more than just a chain of coffee shops; it’s a worldwide sensation. Established in 1971 in Seattle, Washington, Starbucks is known for its top-notch coffee and inviting café atmosphere. With its carefully prepared espresso drinks, iconic Frappuccinos, and diverse coffee choices, Starbucks appeals to a broad audience.
In addition to coffee, Starbucks provides an extensive menu featuring teas, hot chocolates, and delicious pastries. This makes it a popular choice for coffee lovers and individuals looking for a comfortable place to work, socialize, or relax. Through their dedication to responsibly sourced coffee beans and sustainable practices, Starbucks has not only reshaped the coffee sector but has also symbolized community and global connection, one cup at a time.
Starbucks offers a comfortable and accommodating workplace, which includes scheduled days off and annual leave for relaxation. You’ll enjoy the flexibility of working 48 hours a week during different shifts, with temporary leaves requiring advance notice to the HR department.
If you’re thinking about a job at Starbucks in Dubai, it’s crucial to understand the responsibilities of a Starbucks barista. The main task of a barista is preparing and serving a range of drinks, including espresso-based drinks like lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos, as well as tea-based options like hot tea, iced tea, chai lattes, and matcha, among others.
Moreover, baristas also oversee serving delicious food items to customers and maintaining the cleanliness of the premises. This includes responsibilities such as disinfecting counters, tidying up tables, and washing dishes. Furthermore, baristas have an important role in ensuring that the retail area remains well-stocked with necessary items.
To seek employment at Starbucks, follow these steps:
Starbucks will assess your application, and if you meet their criteria, they may reach out to schedule an interview.
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|District Manager – Starbucks
|Kuwait
|Apply Now
|Senior Procurement Manager
|Kuwait
|Apply Now
|Barista – Starbucks – Oman
|Oman
|Apply Now
|Assistant Store Manager – Starbucks – KSA CP
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Barista – Starbucks – KSA EP/WP/CP
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Shift Supervisor – Starbucks – KSA CP
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Store Manager – Starbucks – KSA CP
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Divisional Public Authority &
Brand Corporate Social Responsibility Lead
|UAE
|Apply Now
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.