Starbucks is offering jobs in the UAE with salaries up to 10,000 AED

Starbucks is a worldwide coffee chain known for its high-quality coffee and inviting café atmosphere.

Starbucks offers a comfortable and accommodating workplace, with scheduled days off and annual leave for relaxation.

At Starbucks, candidates must be 18+, show teamwork dedication, and possess excellent attention to detail.

Starbucks is a worldwide American chain known for its selection of hot drinks, brewed coffee, quality coffee beans, sandwiches, and various beverages. They also sell entertainment items like CDs, books, and movies.

About Starbucks

Starbucks, a renowned coffee brand, is more than just a chain of coffee shops; it’s a worldwide sensation. Established in 1971 in Seattle, Washington, Starbucks is known for its top-notch coffee and inviting café atmosphere. With its carefully prepared espresso drinks, iconic Frappuccinos, and diverse coffee choices, Starbucks appeals to a broad audience.

In addition to coffee, Starbucks provides an extensive menu featuring teas, hot chocolates, and delicious pastries. This makes it a popular choice for coffee lovers and individuals looking for a comfortable place to work, socialize, or relax. Through their dedication to responsibly sourced coffee beans and sustainable practices, Starbucks has not only reshaped the coffee sector but has also symbolized community and global connection, one cup at a time.

Prerequisites for Pursuing a Career at Starbucks

Candidates should possess a genuine desire to work and contribute to the team.

Demonstrated attentiveness and strong organizational skills are essential qualities.

Flexibility to accommodate various work shifts is a requirement.

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification is preferred.

Employee Perks Offered at Starbucks

Starbucks offers a comfortable and accommodating workplace, which includes scheduled days off and annual leave for relaxation. You’ll enjoy the flexibility of working 48 hours a week during different shifts, with temporary leaves requiring advance notice to the HR department.

Additional Benefits

Comprehensive health coverage

Paid Leave Entitlements

Parental leave options

Educational Opportunities

Commuter Benefits

What does a Starbucks barista do?

If you’re thinking about a job at Starbucks in Dubai, it’s crucial to understand the responsibilities of a Starbucks barista. The main task of a barista is preparing and serving a range of drinks, including espresso-based drinks like lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos, as well as tea-based options like hot tea, iced tea, chai lattes, and matcha, among others.

Moreover, baristas also oversee serving delicious food items to customers and maintaining the cleanliness of the premises. This includes responsibilities such as disinfecting counters, tidying up tables, and washing dishes. Furthermore, baristas have an important role in ensuring that the retail area remains well-stocked with necessary items.

How to Apply for Starbucks Careers

To seek employment at Starbucks, follow these steps:

Visit the Starbucks Careers website.

Browse the available job listings and choose a position that suits your skills and preferences.

Click on the job title to view the job description and requirements.

Click “Apply Now” to start your application.

Fill out the online application form, attaching your resume if required.

Review and submit your application.

Starbucks will assess your application, and if you meet their criteria, they may reach out to schedule an interview.

Starbucks Job Vacancies in Middle East

