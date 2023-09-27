Suzuki GSX 125cc Price in Pakistan & Easy Installment Plan 2023

Suzuki GSX 125cc: reliable, sporty, and fuel-efficient motorcycle.

Suzuki GSX 125cc price in Pakistan: PKR 499,000 (ex-price).

Attractive installment plans available for the Suzuki GSX 125cc.

The Suzuki GSX 125cc made its debut in Pakistan in October 2022. Suzuki has consistently represented dependability and performance. Since its introduction, the Suzuki GSX 125cc has gained popularity among enthusiasts due to its robust and sporty appearance, making it ideal for everyday commuting. The Suzuki GSX 125cc is equipped with a potent yet fuel-efficient engine, reaching a top speed of 72 KM/H while delivering an impressive fuel economy.

Is the Suzuki GSX125cc worth buying?

Before discussing the price of the Suzuki GSX 125cc in Pakistan, it’s important to highlight the compelling reasons to consider purchasing this remarkable motorcycle. While there are several factors, let’s concentrate on the key ones.

Perfect Body-to-Power Ratio

Great Mileage

Soft Suspension

Comfortable Seating

Minor Vibration

Sporty Look Advertisement

Suzuki GSX 125cc Price in Pakistan

The Suzuki GSX 125cc price in Pakistan is set at PKR 499,000 as the initial price, and additional taxes and fees may apply. However, there’s a solution to address this issue. If you’re interested in purchasing this motorcycle, we offer attractive installment plans, which we’ll discuss in the following paragraph.

How do I get a Suzuki GSX 125cc on installment?

While various banks provide installment plans, one of the most favorable options can be found with Meezan Bank. Their “Apni Bike” scheme can turn your dream of owning a Suzuki GSX 125cc into a reality.

What are the Specs and Features of Suzuki GSX 125cc?

Engine:

The Suzuki GSX 125cc is equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that boasts a displacement of 125cc and generates 9.2 Nm of torque. This engine has the capability to deliver power at 9000 rpm and can achieve a top speed of 72 KM/H.

Transmission:

The Suzuki GSX 125cc is fitted with a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. This transmission is finely tuned to complement the engine, enabling it to reach its maximum performance efficiently.

Fuel Average:

Thanks to its generous 14.2-liter fuel tank capacity, the Suzuki GSX 125cc can achieve an impressive mileage of 40 KM/L, providing efficient and economical rides.

Detailed Specifications

Price PKR 488,000 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1990 x 755 x 1075 mm Engine Petrol Displacement 125 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 10.0 HP @ 9000.0 RPM Torque 9.0 Nm @ 7000.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 57.0 x 48.8 mm Compression Ratio 9.1:1 Petrol Capacity 14L Fuel Average 40.0 KM/L Starting Electric Start Top Speed 140 KM/H Dry Weight 126KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 167mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 90 – 18 Tyre at Front 2.75 – 2.75

