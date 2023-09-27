Suzuki GSX 125cc Price in Pakistan & Easy Installment Plan 2023

You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment
The Suzuki GSX 125cc made its debut in Pakistan in October 2022. Suzuki has consistently represented dependability and performance. Since its introduction, the Suzuki GSX 125cc has gained popularity among enthusiasts due to its robust and sporty appearance, making it ideal for everyday commuting. The Suzuki GSX 125cc is equipped with a potent yet fuel-efficient engine, reaching a top speed of 72 KM/H while delivering an impressive fuel economy.
Before discussing the price of the Suzuki GSX 125cc in Pakistan, it’s important to highlight the compelling reasons to consider purchasing this remarkable motorcycle. While there are several factors, let’s concentrate on the key ones.
The Suzuki GSX 125cc price in Pakistan is set at PKR 499,000 as the initial price, and additional taxes and fees may apply. However, there’s a solution to address this issue. If you’re interested in purchasing this motorcycle, we offer attractive installment plans, which we’ll discuss in the following paragraph.
While various banks provide installment plans, one of the most favorable options can be found with Meezan Bank. Their “Apni Bike” scheme can turn your dream of owning a Suzuki GSX 125cc into a reality.
Engine:
The Suzuki GSX 125cc is equipped with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that boasts a displacement of 125cc and generates 9.2 Nm of torque. This engine has the capability to deliver power at 9000 rpm and can achieve a top speed of 72 KM/H.
Transmission:
The Suzuki GSX 125cc is fitted with a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. This transmission is finely tuned to complement the engine, enabling it to reach its maximum performance efficiently.
Fuel Average:
Thanks to its generous 14.2-liter fuel tank capacity, the Suzuki GSX 125cc can achieve an impressive mileage of 40 KM/L, providing efficient and economical rides.
|Price
|PKR 488,000
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1990 x 755 x 1075 mm
|Engine
|Petrol
|Displacement
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Horsepower
|10.0 HP @ 9000.0 RPM
|Torque
|9.0 Nm @ 7000.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|57.0 x 48.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.1:1
|Petrol Capacity
|14L
|Fuel Average
|40.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Electric Start
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|126KG
|Frame
|Backbone Type
|Ground Clearance
|167mm
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Tyre at Back
|90 – 18
|Tyre at Front
|2.75 – 2.75
