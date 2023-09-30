The Highfield Company Hiring in Canada with Salary up to $ 250K Per Annum

About the Company

The Highfield Company is a specialized recruitment firm that focuses on the global construction and engineering industries. With over 20 years of combined recruitment experience, the directors have worked across various technical and managerial positions, ranging from entry-level to executive roles, with some of the leading companies in the construction sector.

Having placed candidates in assignments spanning over 100 countries, The Highfield Company is well-prepared to meet the needs of construction, property, and engineering employers worldwide. Their consultants are experts in their respective fields, covering areas such as Building & Construction, Civil Engineering, Oil & Gas, PQS & Cost Consultancy, Project Management, Consulting Engineering, Mechanical & Electrical, and Facilities Management.

Job Description

The Alliance Leader will have full responsibility for overseeing a significant project, starting from the tender and contract award phase, through on-site construction and delivery, to commissioning, completion, and final handover. This role involves leading a substantial team of both main contractors and subcontractors. The Alliance Leader reports directly to the Director of Operations and the Vice President. The size and structure of the team may vary depending on the project’s requirements.

Requirements

Benefits include an annual salary of up to $250,000 USD, annual leave, a pension plan, and company benefits.

