The Highfield Company Hiring in UK with Salary up to $40K

About the Company

The Highfield Company is a specialized recruitment agency that focuses on the global construction and engineering sectors. With a combined recruitment experience of over 20 years, the directors have held technical and managerial positions at various levels, ranging from entry-level to executive roles, with many leading companies in the construction industry.

Having placed candidates in assignments spanning over 100 countries, The Highfield Company is well-prepared to meet the needs of construction, property, and engineering employers worldwide. Their consultants specialize in various disciplines, including Building & Construction, Civil Engineering, Oil & Gas, PQS & Cost Consultancy, Project Management, Consulting Engineering, Mechanical & Electrical, and Facilities Management.

Main Purpose of Role

The primary purpose of this role is to manage bid and tender projects for the company. This includes handling proposal and tender documents to ensure timely submissions, applications, and delivery of the relevant offer documentation.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities

1. Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

2. Collaborate with the Sales and Estimating Team to develop bid-specific strategies, answer plans, and appropriate evidence.

3. Compile information and write submission content tailored to each bid.

4. Develop, assess, and review responses based on evaluation criteria.

5. Coordinate with internal stakeholders to gather information and create tailored responses, especially in collaboration with HR and Sustainability teams on topics like social value and embodied carbon.



Skills

6. Take charge of tender submissions and formatting to ensure compliance with instructions and company guidelines.7. Identify areas in the tendering process where improvements can be made and present solutions to the sales and estimating teams.8. Plan, coordinate, and produce documents for Pre-Qualification Questionnaires, Requests for Proposals, and Invitations to Tender.9. Manage a central repository for all tender-related documents and submissions.10. Manage a central repository of PowerPoint presentation templates.11. Plan, coordinate, and create PowerPoint presentations for all stages of the tender process.12. Maintain centralized master data for tender submissions, including writing project data sheets and CVs.13. Conduct desk research on upcoming projects and potential opportunities.14. Willingness to travel to various sites when necessary.

1. Comfortable working in a deadline-driven role with effective time management skills.

2. Excellent communication skills, especially in written English.



Knowledge & Experience

Essential

3. Ability to translate technical information into winning responses.4. Ability and willingness to identify areas for improvement and influence change.5. Diplomatic, persuasive, and tenacious.6. Team player and adept at building relationships.

1. Understanding of work-winning procedures and processes.

2. Strong research skills.

3. Strong IT proficiency with Microsoft and Adobe software.

4. Strong technical knowledge.

Preferred

1. Experience working on multi-million-pound engineering, construction, and infrastructure submissions is an advantage.

Academic & Professional Qualifications:

Essential

1. Educated to at least A Level or equivalent.

Preferred

1. Degree education or equivalent experience.

