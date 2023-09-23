UCC is hiring in Qatar and Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 12,000 Qatari Riyals

Shangri La UAE: Job Openings with Salary Up to 10,000 AED
Shangri-La is hiring in the UAE with competitive salaries. Documents required: resume/CV,...
Discover exciting job opportunities with UrbaCon Trading and Contracting (UCC) in Qatar. Explore the latest openings at this globally recognized construction company and apply through the provided link. UCC is a leader in construction services, specializing in infrastructure, residential projects, marine ventures, and the oil and gas sector.
UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC) is a well-known Grade A licensed contractor, a global leader in construction services headquartered in Qatar. Our dedicated team of skilled professionals is consistently making a significant impact on Qatar’s construction sector. We take pride in our extensive workforce of more than 4,718 experts, a committed staff of 33,812 employees, a fleet of 2,143 machinery and equipment, and a cumulative built-up area exceeding 60 million square feet.
Since its inception, UCC has maintained a track record of profitability and has cultivated a diverse portfolio spanning both local and international markets. Today, UCC stands proudly as one of the leading construction and contracting firms in the Arab world. It has earned the esteemed title of being among the world’s top Global Contractors, as acknowledged by the prestigious Engineering News-Record (ENR).
Competitive Salaries: UCC offers attractive compensation packages, with salaries of up to 12,000 Qatari Riyals, ensuring that your hard work is duly rewarded.
Professional Growth: At UCC, we believe in nurturing talent and providing ample opportunities for career development. Joining our team means gaining access to a wealth of experience and knowledge in the construction industry.
Diverse Workforce: Our team comprises individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a rich and inclusive work environment. We value diversity and believe it drives innovation.
Multiple job opportunities available in various departments, including:
Diverse job vacancies across various departments, such as:
Engineering: Engineers with expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering
Project Management: Experienced project managers and coordinators
Construction: skilled laborers, equipment operators, and construction technicians
Administration: administrative professionals, finance experts, and HR specialists
“To submit your application to UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC), just follow these straightforward steps:”
If you’re interested in applying to UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC), here are the easy steps to follow:
|POSITIONS
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Senior Lead Estimator
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Insurance Officer
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Draftsman
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|IT Business Partner
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Hotel Coordinator
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Procurement Officer
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Butler
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Specialist – INTERNAL MEDICINE
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Document Controller
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Financial Systems Director
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Group Marketing And Communications Director
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Technical And Engineering Director
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|SENIOR ACCOUNTANT
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Leasing Administrator – APM
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Tenant Relations Coordinator
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Procurement Engineer
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|G&A Cost Controller
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Business Solutions Director
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Procurement Officer
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Construction Manager
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Logistics Supervisor
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Learning & Development Team Leader
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|IT Systems Administrator
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Project Engineer
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Accounting Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|HSE Electrical Duty Holder
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Estimator 1
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Cluster QA/QC Director
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Senior Technical Engineer 1
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Operations Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Total Rewards Specialist
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|MEP Director
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Technical Engineer 2
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Construction Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Custom Clearance Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Procurement Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Clinical Nurse
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|IT Business Partner
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Administrator
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Draftsman
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|HSE Engineer
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|PMV Testing And Commissioning Foreman
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Senior Client Relations Officer
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Package Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
|Performance Management Manager
|Qatar
|Apply Now
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.