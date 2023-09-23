Advertisement
UCC is hiring in Qatar and Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 12,000 Qatari Riyals

UCC is hiring in Qatar and Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 12,000 Qatari Riyals

  • UrbaCon is a globally recognized construction company headquartered in Qatar
  • UCC offers exciting job opportunities for skilled professionals
  • To explore the latest openings and apply, visit the provided link.
Discover exciting job opportunities with UrbaCon Trading and Contracting (UCC) in Qatar. Explore the latest openings at this globally recognized construction company and apply through the provided link. UCC is a leader in construction services, specializing in infrastructure, residential projects, marine ventures, and the oil and gas sector.

About UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company

UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC) is a well-known Grade A licensed contractor, a global leader in construction services headquartered in Qatar. Our dedicated team of skilled professionals is consistently making a significant impact on Qatar’s construction sector. We take pride in our extensive workforce of more than 4,718 experts, a committed staff of 33,812 employees, a fleet of 2,143 machinery and equipment, and a cumulative built-up area exceeding 60 million square feet.

Since its inception, UCC has maintained a track record of profitability and has cultivated a diverse portfolio spanning both local and international markets. Today, UCC stands proudly as one of the leading construction and contracting firms in the Arab world. It has earned the esteemed title of being among the world’s top Global Contractors, as acknowledged by the prestigious Engineering News-Record (ENR).

Why Choose UCC

Competitive Salaries: UCC offers attractive compensation packages, with salaries of up to 12,000 Qatari Riyals, ensuring that your hard work is duly rewarded.

Professional Growth: At UCC, we believe in nurturing talent and providing ample opportunities for career development. Joining our team means gaining access to a wealth of experience and knowledge in the construction industry.

Diverse Workforce: Our team comprises individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a rich and inclusive work environment. We value diversity and believe it drives innovation.

Prestigious Projects: UCC is involved in a wide range of projects, from infrastructure and heavy construction to residential developments, marine endeavors, and the oil and gas sector. Working with us means contributing to projects that shape the future of nations.
Current Job Openings:

Multiple job opportunities available in various departments, including:

Diverse job vacancies across various departments, such as:

Engineering: Engineers with expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering

Project Management: Experienced project managers and coordinators

Construction: skilled laborers, equipment operators, and construction technicians

Administration: administrative professionals, finance experts, and HR specialists

“To submit your application to UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC), just follow these straightforward steps:”

How to Apply UCC Careers?

If you’re interested in applying to UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Company (UCC), here are the easy steps to follow:

  • Visit the UCC Careers Page: Go to the official UCC website and navigate to the “Careers” or “Join Us” section.
  • Browse Job Openings: Explore the current job openings listed on the careers page. Review the job descriptions and requirements to find a suitable position.
  • Click on the desired job: Click on the job title to access more details about the position, including responsibilities, qualifications, and benefits.
  • Submit Your Application: If you find a job that matches your qualifications and interests, click the “Apply” or “Submit Application” button. This will typically direct you to an online application form.
  • Complete the application form. Fill out the application form with your personal information, work experience, education, and any other required details.
  • Upload Your Resume or CV: Attach your updated resume or CV as part of the application. Ensure it reflects your skills and experiences relevant to the job.
  • Submit the application. Review your application for accuracy and completeness. Once you’re satisfied, submit it through the online portal.
  • Confirmation: After submitting your application, you may receive an automated confirmation email acknowledging receipt of your application.
  • Wait for Response: UCC’s HR team will review applications and contact qualified candidates for further steps in the hiring process.
  • Prepare for Interviews: If selected, prepare for interviews, assessments, or any other evaluations as part of the hiring process.
  • Follow Up: It’s acceptable to follow up with UCC’s HR department if you haven’t received a response after a reasonable period, but be patient during the selection process.
UCC Job Vacancies in Saudi Arabia

POSITIONSLOCATIONACTION
Senior Lead EstimatorQatarApply Now
Senior Insurance OfficerQatarApply Now
Senior DraftsmanQatarApply Now
IT Business PartnerQatarApply Now
Hotel CoordinatorQatarApply Now
Senior Procurement OfficerQatarApply Now
ButlerQatarApply Now
Specialist – INTERNAL MEDICINEQatarApply Now
Senior Document ControllerQatarApply Now
Senior Financial Systems DirectorQatarApply Now
Group Marketing And Communications DirectorQatarApply Now
Technical And Engineering DirectorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
SENIOR ACCOUNTANTQatarApply Now
Senior Leasing Administrator – APMQatarApply Now
Tenant Relations CoordinatorQatarApply Now
Procurement EngineerSaudi ArabiaApply Now
G&A Cost ControllerQatarApply Now
Business Solutions DirectorQatarApply Now
Senior Procurement OfficerQatarApply Now
Senior Construction ManagerSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Logistics SupervisorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Learning & Development Team LeaderQatarApply Now
IT Systems AdministratorQatarApply Now
Project EngineerSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Accounting ManagerQatarApply Now
HSE Electrical Duty HolderQatarApply Now
Estimator 1QatarApply Now
Cluster QA/QC DirectorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Senior Technical Engineer 1QatarApply Now
Operations ManagerQatarApply Now
Total Rewards SpecialistQatarApply Now
MEP DirectorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Technical Engineer 2QatarApply Now
Construction ManagerQatarApply Now
Custom Clearance ManagerQatarApply Now
Senior Procurement ManagerQatarApply Now
Clinical NurseQatarApply Now
IT Business PartnerSaudi ArabiaApply Now
AdministratorQatarApply Now
Senior DraftsmanQatarApply Now
HSE EngineerQatarApply Now
PMV Testing And Commissioning ForemanQatarApply Now
Senior Client Relations OfficerQatarApply Now
Package ManagerQatarApply Now
Performance Management ManagerQatarApply Now

