Unilever is hiring in the UAE with a salary of up to 8,000 Dirhams

If you’re passionate about making a positive impact on the future, this is the ideal destination for you. Join their dynamic team dedicated to driving positive change and explore a wide range of career opportunities, spanning marketing, sales, research and development, and more. Explore the diverse possibilities available with their organization and start your ideal career journey today.

About Unilever

Unilever is a prominent presence in the global consumer goods industry, revolutionizing the way people live, work, and connect. With a rich history spanning over a century, the company is renowned for its well-established brands and unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Offering a diverse array of products, including food, beverages, and personal care items, Unilever adeptly addresses the evolving needs of people worldwide. Their innovative approach, rooted in cutting-edge research and development, positions them as leaders in the industry.

Unilever in Dubai

Unilever maintains a robust presence in the Middle East, with significant operations in Dubai, where it operates two major factories. One of these facilities, located in Jebel Ali and established in 2002, holds the distinction of being the world’s largest tea packaging facility. Additionally, Unilever Dubai operates another substantial factory situated in the Dubai Industrial Park, exporting approximately 80% of its products to 80 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

Unilever’s Opportunities for Fresh Graduates and Interns

Unilever provides entry-level opportunities for individuals new to the workforce. Those without prior experience can pursue trainee or intern positions. Unilever offers an orientation program to support participants during their internship. Moreover, there are often job openings tailored to recent graduates and interns who have recently completed their studies. These opportunities cater to individuals with diverse interests and preferences.

Qualification Requirements

To qualify for Unilever positions in the UAE, candidates must meet specific criteria:

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree serves as the minimum educational requirement for Unilever roles.

Relevant Work Experience: Certain job positions may give preference to candidates with relevant work experience in the field.

Language Skills: Proficiency in English is a fundamental requirement for all UAE-based Unilever job applicants.

Communication and Interpersonal Skills: Strong communication and interpersonal skills are highly valued by Unilever for their UAE positions.

Legal Authorization: Candidates must possess legal authorization to work in the UAE to be considered for Unilever job opportunities.

Passion for Sustainability: Unilever seeks individuals who demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and creating a positive impact.

Language Proficiency: Depending on the target market, specific roles may require proficiency in Arabic or other languages.

Driver’s License: Depending on the particular job, candidates may need to hold a valid UAE driver’s license.

Diversity and Inclusion: Unilever places a high value on diversity and encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply.

Travel Requirements: Some roles may involve domestic or international travel within the UAE.

FMCG Industry Experience: Previous experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry is often preferred for Unilever job roles in the UAE.

How to Apply for Unilever Careers

Initiate the Unilever Careers application process by clicking the “Apply Here” button.



Visit the official company website to explore a wide range of open positions in the UAE.Choose a career opportunity that aligns with your skills and interests from the current job listings.Complete the online application form with precise and comprehensive information.Highlight your relevant experience and qualifications in both your CV and cover letter.Upon submitting your application, the hiring team will conduct a thorough review.If you meet the criteria and demonstrate potential for success in their dynamic environment, you may be contacted for further assessments and interviews.

Unilever – Job Vacancies

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Junior Sales Executive – Ice Cream Dubai Apply Now Process Engineer Dubai Apply Now UFS R&D Specialist Dubai Apply Now