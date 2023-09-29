UNION COOP Hypermarket is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 AED

Union Coop is a leading retail player in the UAE, with 27 branches and six shopping centers.

Union Coop introduces’smart shopping’ and is committed to enhancing consumer happiness services.

There are two methods for applying to join Union Coop in Dubai: online applications and in-person applications.

Union Coop in Dubai offers attractive employment prospects, making it an excellent choice for qualified job seekers. If you aspire to be part of the Union Coop workforce, a significant opportunity awaits, as they have posted job openings on their Careers website recently.

About Union Coop Hypermarket

Union Coop is a leading player in the retail industry and holds the title of the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE. They have a strong presence with 27 branches throughout the region and own six shopping centers, including Al Warqa City Mall, Etihad Mall, Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Nad Al Hamar Center, and Al Nahda. Union Coop is redefining the shopping experience with their innovative ‘Coop’ stores, which consist of four main outlets and a Mini Coop branch.

Union Coop stands out in the Middle East as the first consumer cooperative to introduce ‘smart shopping’ at specific branches. They are dedicated to improving consumer happiness services, setting a notable example in the region.

Union Coop allocates substantial annual investments, totaling millions of dirhams, to promotional campaigns focused on maintaining price stability. These campaigns include a variety of incentives such as discounts, attractive promotions, valuable prizes, and more.

Union Coop’s retail operations strictly adhere to international standards and practices, consistently adopting state-of-the-art technologies and advanced systems. Additionally, the cooperative remains dedicated to increasing emigration rates, aligning with the guidance of the UAE’s visionary leadership.

Union Coop places customer service and satisfaction as top priorities. They aim to broaden their customer base, protect consumer interests, ensure price stability, and promote market equilibrium through proactive promotional efforts. This unwavering commitment consistently results in significant profits for shareholders, ultimately playing a role in the nation’s social and economic advancement.

Exciting Employment Opportunities at Union Coop Dubai

Exciting employment news! You can join Union Coop, a prominent retail giant in the UAE known for its commitment to becoming a premier retail destination in the region. Union Coop is recognized as a leading employer in the UAE, with a dedication to growth and national progress. They prioritize the well-being and happiness of their employees. If you’re seeking diverse career opportunities and professional growth, explore the numerous openings available at Union Coop.

Union Coop in Dubai is currently recruiting dedicated and talented individuals for the following positions:

Sales Assistant

Warehouse Assistant

Inventory and Data Entry Operator

Warehouse Supervisor

Light vehicle drivers

Accountants

Public Relations Officer

HR Assistant

Requirements to join a union Coop Careers

To qualify for these positions, you must:

Be a minimum of 18 years old.

Possess a valid UAE resident visa.

Be in good physical and mental condition to fulfill job responsibilities.

Maintain a clean criminal record.

Hold a valid UAE driver’s license (for driver positions exclusively).

Demonstrate proficiency in operating computers and POS systems.

Exhibit outstanding communication and customer service abilities.

Communicate fluently in spoken and written English.

How Do You Submit Your Application for Union Coop Career Opportunities in Dubai?

There are two methods available for applying to join Union Coop in Dubai:

Online Application: You can start your Union Coop job application by clicking the “Apply” button below, which will take you to the Union Coop Careers website. There, you can browse the latest job openings categorized by job type and location. If there are no current job openings, you also have the option to submit your CV. To submit your CV, please follow this link: Union Coup CV Submission

In-Person Application: Alternatively, if you prefer, you can apply for Union Coop positions in person by visiting the Union Coop Head Office located in Dubai. The head office is conveniently situated at Al Warqa-3, Tripoli Street, Dubai.

UNION COOP Job Vacancies in Dubai

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Cashier (UAE National) UAE Apply Now Legal Counsel (UAE National) UAE Apply Now Senior Category Executive UAE Apply Now Assistant Category Manager UAE Apply Now Data Analytics Section Manager UAE Apply Now

