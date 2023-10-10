ABB Group Offering Job Opportunities in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

If you’re exploring job opportunities in Dubai in the year 2023, you’ll find a wealth of positions available at ABB. ABB in Dubai offers a diverse range of job prospects, ideal for those seeking fulfilling careers and personal growth. The ABB job portal hosts various job openings for individuals residing in the UAE.

About ABB Group

This is a prominent global technology corporation dedicated to pushing the boundaries of ever-evolving technology to catalyze societal and industrial transformation, all while striving for a more productive and sustainable future. With a legacy of excellence that spans over 130 years, the company is now propelled by a workforce of approximately 110,000 highly skilled employees spread across more than 100 countries.

The foundation of ABB Middle East traces back to 1926 when it established its initial regional office in Cairo, Egypt.

Career Opportunities at ABB Group:

Advertisement

For individuals aspiring to work in the technology sector and are motivated to make a meaningful impact, ABB Group offers an exceptional career path. Each year, numerous entry-level positions open up, providing limitless opportunities for recent graduates.

Experienced professionals will find a wide array of over 1,005 job openings worldwide within ABB Group Careers.

Benefits at ABB Group:

Here are some of the benefits ABB Group extends to its employees:

Competitive Compensation: ABB Group provides competitive salaries and compensation packages to its workforce.

Career Development: ABB Group fosters career growth and development through training and advancement programs.

Advertisement

Work-Life Balance: ABB Group values work-life equilibrium and offers flexible work arrangements to support employee well-being.

Health and Wellness: ABB Group offers comprehensive health and wellness programs, including medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Retirement Savings: ABB Group provides retirement savings plans and benefits to help employees plan for their future.

Diversity and Inclusion: ABB Group is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace for all.

Global Opportunities: ABB Group is a global entity, offering opportunities to engage in projects and collaborate with colleagues from around the world.

How to Apply for ABB Group Careers

Advertisement

To submit an application for a position at ABB Group, visit the company’s official website and follow their online application process.

Job Vacancies at ABB Group

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”