Al Ain University is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 10,000 AED

Al Ain University is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 10,000 AED

Are you looking for exciting job opportunities at Al Ain University in the UAE? We are pleased to offer the latest job openings at Al Ain University through our specialized careers platform.

About Al-Ain University

In 2004, Al Ain University (AAU) was established and welcomed its first batch of students in 2005. Committed to ongoing progress, AAU expanded by opening a second campus in Abu Dhabi in 2008, introducing new programs in business and law. Initially comprising three colleges (Engineering, Business, Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences), the university has since expanded its range of academic disciplines.

As of today, AAU offers a total of 17 undergraduate programs across six colleges, which include engineering, pharmacy, law, education, humanities and social sciences, business, communication, and media. Additionally, the university provides eight master’s programs and a Professional Diploma in Teaching program.

Benefits of Working at Al Ain University:

  • Competitive Salary: Al Ain University offers a competitive salary package tailored to qualifications and experience.
  • Supportive Work Environment: Employees enjoy a nurturing work atmosphere that fosters growth and collaboration.
  • Professional Development: The university provides opportunities for career advancement and professional growth.
  • Access to Modern Facilities: Staff members have access to state-of-the-art facilities that enhance their work experience.
  • Work-Life Balance: Al Ain University values work-life balance and promotes employee well-being through various programs and initiatives.
  • Community of Excellence: Joining Al Ain University means becoming part of a dynamic community dedicated to excellence and continuous growth.

Requirements for Applying:

  • Educational Qualifications: Candidates must possess relevant educational qualifications aligned with the specific job and department.
  • Experience: Experience in the relevant field is preferred and may vary based on the position.
  • Proficiency in English: Proficiency in the English language is essential for most roles.
  • Arabic Knowledge: Knowledge of the Arabic language can be an added advantage.
  • Strong Communication Skills: Candidates should have strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Passion for Teaching and Learning: A genuine enthusiasm for teaching and learning is valued in potential applicants.

How to Apply for Al Ain University Careers

To apply for a position at Al Ain University, follow these steps:

  • Visit the Al Ain University website.
  • Navigate to the “Careers” or “Job Opportunities” section.
  • Browse the available job openings.
  • Select the position you are interested in.
  • Review the job description and requirements.
  • Prepare your application, including your resume and cover letter.
  • Complete the online application form, if required.
  • Submit your application through the university’s online application portal.
  • Keep an eye on your email for updates on the status of your application.
  • Attend interviews or assessments as requested.
  • If selected, follow the university’s onboarding process for new employees

Al Ain University Job Vacancies

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Functional Solutions Executive – Banner ERPAl AinApply Now
System DeveloperAl AinApply Now
Instructor (Master’s in Computer Engineering)Al AinApply Now
Career Development SupervisorAl AinApply Now
Laboratory supervisor for the Nutrition and Dietetics programAl AinApply Now
Ph.D. in PsychologyAl AinApply Now
Photographer & VideographerAl AinApply Now
A Postdoctoral Fellow in the field of machine learningAl AinApply Now
PhD. Food Science (Minor in Nutrition)Al AinApply Now
Ph.D in Health Care ManagementAl AinApply Now
Ph.D in Project ManagementAl AinApply Now
PhD. in Nutrition and DieteticsAl AinApply Now
Ph.D in CybersecurityAl AinApply Now
Assistant/Associate Professor in Translation/Translation StudiesAl AinApply Now
Ph.D in Digital Journalism/ Digital MediaAl AinApply Now
Ph.D in Clinical PharmacyAl AinApply Now
Ph.D. in Software EngineeringAl AinApply Now
Receptionist ( Female ) – Abu Dhabi – UAE NationalAl AinApply Now
Call Center & Customer Service ( UAE National)Al AinApply Now
Assistant / Associate Professor in Public RelationsAl AinApply Now
Phd. in Applied StatisticsAl AinApply Now
Ph.D. in Applied SociologyAl AinApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

