Al Ain University is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 10,000 AED

Are you looking for exciting job opportunities at Al Ain University in the UAE? We are pleased to offer the latest job openings at Al Ain University through our specialized careers platform.
In 2004, Al Ain University (AAU) was established and welcomed its first batch of students in 2005. Committed to ongoing progress, AAU expanded by opening a second campus in Abu Dhabi in 2008, introducing new programs in business and law. Initially comprising three colleges (Engineering, Business, Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences), the university has since expanded its range of academic disciplines.
As of today, AAU offers a total of 17 undergraduate programs across six colleges, which include engineering, pharmacy, law, education, humanities and social sciences, business, communication, and media. Additionally, the university provides eight master’s programs and a Professional Diploma in Teaching program.
To apply for a position at Al Ain University, follow these steps:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Functional Solutions Executive – Banner ERP
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|System Developer
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Instructor (Master’s in Computer Engineering)
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Career Development Supervisor
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Laboratory supervisor for the Nutrition and Dietetics program
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D. in Psychology
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Photographer & Videographer
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|A Postdoctoral Fellow in the field of machine learning
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|PhD. Food Science (Minor in Nutrition)
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D in Health Care Management
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D in Project Management
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|PhD. in Nutrition and Dietetics
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D in Cybersecurity
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Assistant/Associate Professor in Translation/Translation Studies
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D in Digital Journalism/ Digital Media
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D in Clinical Pharmacy
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D. in Software Engineering
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Receptionist ( Female ) – Abu Dhabi – UAE National
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Call Center & Customer Service ( UAE National)
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Assistant / Associate Professor in Public Relations
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Phd. in Applied Statistics
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
|Ph.D. in Applied Sociology
|Al Ain
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
