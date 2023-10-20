Al Ain University is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 10,000 AED

About Al-Ain University

In 2004, Al Ain University (AAU) was established and welcomed its first batch of students in 2005. Committed to ongoing progress, AAU expanded by opening a second campus in Abu Dhabi in 2008, introducing new programs in business and law. Initially comprising three colleges (Engineering, Business, Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences), the university has since expanded its range of academic disciplines.

As of today, AAU offers a total of 17 undergraduate programs across six colleges, which include engineering, pharmacy, law, education, humanities and social sciences, business, communication, and media. Additionally, the university provides eight master’s programs and a Professional Diploma in Teaching program.

Benefits of Working at Al Ain University:

Competitive Salary: Al Ain University offers a competitive salary package tailored to qualifications and experience.

Supportive Work Environment: Employees enjoy a nurturing work atmosphere that fosters growth and collaboration.

Professional Development: The university provides opportunities for career advancement and professional growth.

Access to Modern Facilities: Staff members have access to state-of-the-art facilities that enhance their work experience.

Work-Life Balance: Al Ain University values work-life balance and promotes employee well-being through various programs and initiatives.

Requirements for Applying:

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must possess relevant educational qualifications aligned with the specific job and department.

Experience: Experience in the relevant field is preferred and may vary based on the position.

Arabic Knowledge: Knowledge of the Arabic language can be an added advantage.

Strong Communication Skills: Candidates should have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Passion for Teaching and Learning: A genuine enthusiasm for teaching and learning is valued in potential applicants.

How to Apply for Al Ain University Careers

To apply for a position at Al Ain University, follow these steps:

Visit the Al Ain University website.

Navigate to the “Careers” or “Job Opportunities” section.

Browse the available job openings.

Select the position you are interested in.

Prepare your application, including your resume and cover letter.

Complete the online application form, if required.

Submit your application through the university’s online application portal.

Keep an eye on your email for updates on the status of your application.

Attend interviews or assessments as requested.

Al Ain University Job Vacancies

