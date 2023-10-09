Advertisement
Al Naboodah hiring in UAE with salary up to 11,000 dirhams

Al Naboodah, a prominent conglomerate with a rich history and diverse business interests, is currently offering multiple job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These positions come with competitive salaries, making them an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking to advance their careers in various industries.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for these job opportunities, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. Educational Qualifications

Applicants should possess relevant educational qualifications or certifications suitable for the specific job role they are interested in.

2. Experience

Depending on the position, candidates may need to demonstrate prior work experience in the related field. The required years of experience will vary according to the job.

3. Skills and Competencies

Candidates should possess the necessary skills and competencies required for the respective roles. These may include technical skills, communication abilities, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

Documents Required

Interested candidates should prepare the following documents for their job applications:

A current resume or curriculum vitae that highlights pertinent qualifications, work experience, and skills.

Educational Certificates: Copies of certificates, diplomas, and degrees obtained through education.

Include letters of experience or service certifications from past employers, as appropriate, if you have them.

Copy of a passport: A copy of a passport that is currently valid for at least six months.

How to Apply

Applying for these exciting job opportunities with Al Naboodah is a straightforward process:

  1. Visit the Al Naboodah Careers Website: Go to the official Al Naboodah careers website to explore the available job openings. The website typically provides detailed job descriptions and requirements for each position.
  2. Create an Account: If you find a suitable job opening, create an account on the Al Naboodah careers portal. This account will enable you to submit your application and track its progress.
  3. Complete the Application: Fill out the online application form, providing accurate and up-to-date information. Ensure that your resume/CV is attached to your application.
  4. Submit Your Application: Once you have completed the application, review it for accuracy, and then submit it through the portal.
  5. Interview Process: If your application meets the job requirements, you may be invited for an interview. Be prepared to discuss your qualifications, experience, and suitability for the position.
  6. Documentation: You can be required to bring copies of your diplomas, letters of recommendation, and other pertinent papers to the interview.
  7. Offer Letter: Al Naboodah will give you an offer letter describing the terms and conditions of employment if you pass the interview and test.
  8. Visa and Work Permit: After you accept the offer, Al Naboodah will help you acquire the required work visa and permits so that you can work in the United Arab Emirates.
Job Vacancies for Al Naboodah

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
CashierAbu DhabiApply Now
Tele Sales Executive – EcommerceDubaiApply Now
Receptionist – Automotive DivisionAbu DhabiApply Now
Sales Executive – Partner Truck (CV&HE)Abu DhabiApply Now
Planning EngineerDubaiApply Now
Fleet Sales Executive – Automotive SalesDubaiApply Now
Diagnostic Technician – Automotive ServiceDubaiApply Now
Automotive A/C Technician – Commercial Vehicle & Equipment Division RTA ProjectDubaiApply Now
Senior Sales Engineer – E-mobility and EV chargerDubaiApply Now
Business Development Executive – Automotive DivisionDubaiApply Now
Automotive Electrician – Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Equipment Division (RTA Project)DubaiApply Now
USED Car Manager – Automotive SalesDubaiApply Now
National Service Manager – AutomotiveDubaiApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

