Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alshaya Group recruitment in the UAE offering salaries of up to 9,500 dirhams

Alshaya Group recruitment in the UAE offering salaries of up to 9,500 dirhams

Articles
Advertisement
Alshaya Group recruitment in the UAE offering salaries of up to 9,500 dirhams

Alshaya Group recruitment in the UAE offering salaries of up to 9,500 dirhams

Advertisement

Alshaya Group, a well-established and diverse retail conglomerate, is currently offering a range of exciting job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These opportunities not only offer attractive pay of up to 9,500 dirhams but also the opportunity to join a vibrant and thriving team. If you’re thinking about changing careers or starting over, here’s all you need to know about these exciting job opportunities:

Eligibility Criteria

Alshaya Group is actively looking for candidates who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Requirements: The educational requirements for each role may differ. Applicants must have the necessary educational background and qualifications as indicated in the job description.

Advertisement

Experience: The amount of experience required for each position varies. Some positions may demand prior expertise in a related job, but others may be open to young graduates eager to jumpstart their careers.

Skills and Competencies: Candidates must possess the relevant skills and competencies for the position, which may include technical skills, communication skills, teamwork, and others.

Language Proficiency: English proficiency is frequently essential, and additional language abilities may be advantageous depending on the nature of the position.

Documents Required

To be considered for a position at Alshaya Group, you must normally prepare the following documents:

    Advertisement
  1. Resume/CV: A well-prepared resume or CV that effectively highlights your educational background, work experience, skills, and contact information
  2. Cover Letter: Craft a compelling cover letter expressing your genuine interest in the position and explaining why you are a suitable candidate for the role.
  3. Educational Certificates: Copies of your educational certificates and degrees that validate your qualifications.
  4. Experience Certificates: If applicable, provide letters or certificates from previous employers confirming your work experience.
  5. References: Include contact information for professional references who can vouch for your skills and qualifications.
Advertisement

Also Read

Charterhouse is now hiring in Qatar for multiple job positions
Charterhouse is now hiring in Qatar for multiple job positions

Charterhouse is a global recruitment and executive search firm with a strong...

How to Apply for the Alshaya Group

To initiate the application process for a job at Alshaya Group in the UAE, follow these straightforward steps:

  1. Visit the Alshaya Group Careers website: Navigate to the official Alshaya Group careers website, where you can explore the available job opportunities.
  2. Select a position: Choose the position that best aligns with your skills and career aspirations. Click on the job listing to access the detailed job description.
    3. Advertisement
  3. Review Job Details: Thoroughly review the job description, responsibilities, and requirements to ensure they match your qualifications and expectations.
  4. Apply Online: Click the “Apply” or “Submit Application” button to initiate the online application process. You might need to create an account on the Alshaya Group careers portal.
  5. Upload Documents: As part of the application, upload your well-crafted resume or CV, cover letter, and any other necessary documents.
  6. Submit Your Application: After completing the application form and attaching the required documents, submit your application for consideration.
  7. Confirmation: Expect to receive a confirmation of your application submission.
Advertisement

Job Vacancies

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Senior Data Analyst – Strategy & DigitalUAEApply Now
Barista – StarbucksUAEApply Now
Senior Makeup Artist – Charlotte TilburyUAEApply Now
Logistics Application Manager – LogisticsUAEApply Now
Temporary Online Marketing Coordinator – New VenturesUAEApply Now
Experience Designer Specialist – PeopleUAEApply Now
Beauty Advisor – Debenhams CosmeticsUAEApply Now
Online Marketing Coordinator – Victoria’s SecretUAEApply Now
Real Estate Manager – PropertyUAEApply Now
Real Estate Manager – PropertyUAEApply Now
Store Manager – American EagleUAEApply Now
Store Manager – MothercareUAEApply Now
Merchandiser – Bath & Body WorksUAEApply Now
Restaurant Supervisor – PF ChangsUAEApply Now
Store Manager – Victoria’s Secret InternationalUAEApply Now
Store Manager – MUJIUAEApply Now
Senior Buyer – BootsUAEApply Now
Temporary DesignerUAEApply Now
Enterprise Architect – ITUAEApply Now
Stock Controller – Pottery Barn KidsUAEApply Now
Senior Merchandiser – Victoria’s SecretUAEApply Now
UAE NationalsUAEApply Now

Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a rewarding career journey with Alshaya Group. Visit their careers website today to explore the available positions and take the first step towards a brighter future in the retail industry. Your dream job may be just a few clicks away!

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story