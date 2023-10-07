Charterhouse is now hiring in Qatar for multiple job positions
Charterhouse is a global recruitment and executive search firm with a strong...
Alshaya Group, a well-established and diverse retail conglomerate, is currently offering a range of exciting job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
These opportunities not only offer attractive pay of up to 9,500 dirhams but also the opportunity to join a vibrant and thriving team. If you’re thinking about changing careers or starting over, here’s all you need to know about these exciting job opportunities:
Alshaya Group is actively looking for candidates who meet the following eligibility criteria:
Educational Requirements: The educational requirements for each role may differ. Applicants must have the necessary educational background and qualifications as indicated in the job description.
Experience: The amount of experience required for each position varies. Some positions may demand prior expertise in a related job, but others may be open to young graduates eager to jumpstart their careers.
Skills and Competencies: Candidates must possess the relevant skills and competencies for the position, which may include technical skills, communication skills, teamwork, and others.
Language Proficiency: English proficiency is frequently essential, and additional language abilities may be advantageous depending on the nature of the position.
To be considered for a position at Alshaya Group, you must normally prepare the following documents:
To initiate the application process for a job at Alshaya Group in the UAE, follow these straightforward steps:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Senior Data Analyst – Strategy & Digital
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Barista – Starbucks
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Makeup Artist – Charlotte Tilbury
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Logistics Application Manager – Logistics
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Temporary Online Marketing Coordinator – New Ventures
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Experience Designer Specialist – People
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Beauty Advisor – Debenhams Cosmetics
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Online Marketing Coordinator – Victoria’s Secret
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Real Estate Manager – Property
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Real Estate Manager – Property
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Store Manager – American Eagle
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Store Manager – Mothercare
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Merchandiser – Bath & Body Works
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Restaurant Supervisor – PF Changs
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Store Manager – Victoria’s Secret International
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Store Manager – MUJI
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Buyer – Boots
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Temporary Designer
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Enterprise Architect – IT
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Stock Controller – Pottery Barn Kids
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Merchandiser – Victoria’s Secret
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE Nationals
|UAE
|Apply Now
Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a rewarding career journey with Alshaya Group. Visit their careers website today to explore the available positions and take the first step towards a brighter future in the retail industry. Your dream job may be just a few clicks away!
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.