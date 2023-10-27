Apple Offering Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams

Apple, a well-known global tech giant, is offering great job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates with competitive salaries of up to 9,000 Dirhams. Let’s take a closer look at the various job openings and the benefits of working for Apple in the UAE.

About Apple

Apple is a famous American tech company known for its software, electronics, and online services. In 2022, it became the world’s largest tech company with a revenue of $387.53 billion. It’s also the fourth-largest company in the world based on unit sales. Apple has a diverse global workforce of over 164,000 employees from different backgrounds.

Eligibility Requirements

To work at Apple in Dubai, you need to meet specific criteria:

– Comply with the E-Verify program.
– Apple considers relevant laws regarding candidates with previous criminal records.
– Encourages applications from people with disabilities for suitable positions.

Why Choose Apple

Working at Apple offers several advantages:

– Innovation: Apple is known for pushing the boundaries of technology.

– Impact: Your work can reach people worldwide.
– Career Growth: Apple supports your career development.
– Inclusivity: Apple values diversity and unique perspectives.

How to Apply for Apple Careers

To apply for a job with Apple in the UAE, visit their official website, find a suitable job listing, and follow the application instructions carefully. Ensure you submit all required documents and information.

Apple Job Openings in Dubai

TITLELOCATIONACTION
UAE-CreativeUAEApply Now
UAE-ExpertUAEApply Now
UAE-Business ExpertUAEApply Now
UAE-GeniusUAEApply Now
UAE-Operations ExpertUAEApply Now
UAE-SpecialistUAEApply Now
AE-Business ProUAEApply Now
UAE-Technical SpecialistUAEApply Now
Employee Relations Business Partner (2 month fixed term contract)DubaApply Now
Manager – UAE (multiple locations)DubaiApply Now

Disclaimer: "The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information."

