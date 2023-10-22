Aramex hiring in UAE with salaries up to 10,000 dirhams

Aramex, a prominent player in the field of logistics and transportation solutions worldwide, is thrilled to announce a range of employment opportunities within the United Arab Emirates, offering competitive monthly salaries of up to 10,000 dirhams.

This initiative is a testament to Aramex’s steadfast dedication to fostering job creation and economic development in the region.

Qualification Requirements

To be eligible for these promising job prospects, candidates are expected to fulfill the following prerequisites:

Nationality: These job openings are accessible to both UAE nationals and foreign nationals.

Education: Prospective employees must possess an appropriate educational background or certification pertinent to their respective fields.

Experience: While certain positions may necessitate prior work experience, some are amenable to fresh graduates and individuals with limited experience.

Proficiencies: Depending on the job role, candidates may need specific skills and competencies aligned with the position’s requirements.

Documents Required

Applicants must furnish the following documents when submitting their applications for these job openings:

Updated Resume/CV: Ensure that your resume comprehensively represents your qualifications, experience, and relevant skills. Educational Certificates: Submit copies of your academic certificates or diplomas. Experience Certificates: If applicable, include letters of experience from previous employers. Passport Copy: Furnish a copy of your valid passport. Emirates ID: UAE nationals and residents are required to enclose a copy of their Emirates ID. Advertisement Recent Passport-sized Photograph: Attach a recent passport-sized photograph to your application.

How to Apply

To apply for these enticing job vacancies at Aramex, adhere to the subsequent instructions:

Head to the official Aramex careers website. Peruse the list of available job positions and select the one that aligns with your qualifications and interests. Scrutinize the job description and requirements attentively to guarantee you meet the eligibility prerequisites. Activate the "Apply Now" button to commence your application. Complete the online application form, ensuring that all details provided are accurate and current. Upload the requisite documents, including your resume, educational certificates, experience letters, passport copy, Emirates ID, and a recent passport-sized photograph. Carefully review your application for precision and completeness prior to submission.

Job Vacancies

TITLE LOCATION APPLY LINK Business Development Manager – Freight Dubai Apply Now Inside Sales Executive – Freight Dubai Apply Now Senior Freight Operations Leader Abu Dhabi Apply Now Assistant Board Secretary (UAE National) Dubai Apply Now Customer Service Executive – Sea Freight Abu Dhabi Apply Now

