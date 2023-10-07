ARC opens up job opportunities in the UAE with salary over 10,000 AED

Al Rasef Roads Contracting (ARC) is a renowned construction company known for its expertise in road and infrastructure projects. With a track record of delivering high-quality and innovative solutions, ARC has established itself as a key player in the construction industry.

The company’s commitment to excellence, state-of-the-art technology, and a dedicated team of professionals enable it to undertake and successfully complete a wide range of road construction and infrastructure development projects. ARC’s reputation for reliability and efficiency makes it a trusted partner for clients seeking top-tier construction services in their endeavors to enhance transportation and infrastructure networks.

About the Company

Al Rasef Roads Contracting (ARC), a company based in the UAE, was founded in 2007 and has since made significant contributions to the construction of roads, utilities, and infrastructure in the region.

Job Position: Structural Site Engineer

Full-time Salary: Up to 10,000 AED (depending on experience)

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

Conduct site inspections to ensure that all structural elements are being built according to the design plans and specifications.

Coordinate with the project team to ensure that all structural work is being completed on schedule and within budget.

Monitor construction progress and provide regular updates to the project manager.

Ensure compliance with all building codes and regulations.

Work closely with architects, contractors, and other engineers to resolve any structural issues that may arise during construction.

Prepare and maintain project documentation, including progress reports, change orders, and construction schedules.

Conduct quality control inspections to ensure that all work meets the required standards.

Identify and address any potential safety hazards on the construction site.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Al Rasef Roads Contracting company by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or a related field

A minimum of 5 years of experience as a structural engineer in the construction industry

Strong knowledge of construction methods, materials, and techniques

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work well in a team and independently

8. Strong attention to detail and ability to work under pressure

Familiarity with building codes and safety regulations

Ability to read and interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and specifications

