Baker Hughes Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Baker Hughes, a major energy technology company, is excited to announce job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
These opportunities offer competitive salaries, reaching up to 10,000 Dirhams, and come with various benefits. Baker Hughes is known for its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, making it an appealing place to work in the UAE.
Requirements
To be eligible for a job at Baker Hughes in the UAE, you should generally meet the following criteria:
1. Education: The educational requirements vary by job. Some roles accept high school diplomas, while others need technical or engineering degrees.
3. Skills: Baker Hughes values qualities like a strong work ethic, teamwork, problem-solving skills, and effective communication. Job-specific skills are listed in job descriptions.
4. Language: Proficiency in English is typically required, and knowing Arabic can be an advantage but not always mandatory.
5. Work Authorization: You must have the legal right to work in the UAE.
Documents Needed
When applying for a job at Baker Hughes in the UAE, you will typically need these documents:
1. Resume/CV: Create a well-organized document highlighting your education, work experience, and relevant skills.
2. Cover Letter: Write a letter briefly explaining your interest and how your qualifications match the job requirements.
3. Educational Certificates: Copies of your diplomas and degrees.
4. Professional Certifications: Include any relevant certifications.
5. Passport and Visa: A copy of your passport and a valid UAE work visa.
6. References: Provide contact details for professional references.
How to Apply
To apply for a job at Baker Hughes in the UAE, follow these steps:
1. Visit the official Baker Hughes website or job posting platform.
2. Browse job listings to find a suitable position.
3. Click on a job to see details like the description and requirements.
4. Look for the “Apply Now” button to start the application process.
6. Review your application for accuracy.
7. Click “Submit” to send your application to Baker Hughes’ HR department.
8. Check your email for application status updates. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.
Job Openings
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Early Career Program: ASPIRE – Supply Chain 2023 (UAE)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Early Career Baker Hughes Opportunities 2023
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Early Career Trainee – Assembly & Testing Technician
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Early Career Trainee – Commercial (Finance) (UAE Nationals)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Early Career Program – ASPIRE Sales & Commercial 2023 (UAE)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Early Career Trainee – Services Specialist
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Early Career Program: LEAD – Field Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|University Internships- UAE 2023
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Early Career Traineeship (UAE) 2023 Opportunities (Evergreen)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Early Career Traineeship (UAE) 2023 Opportunities (Evergreen)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Early Career Trainee – Services Specialist (UAE National)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Service Manager
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Service Delivery Manager (Remotes) – Wireline Services
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Materials Manager
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Lead Sales Specialist – Power Transmission Sales
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Engineer – SPC New Product Development
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Assembly, Repair, Maintenance and Overhaul Mechanic
(UAE Nationals)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Remote Monitoring Center Lead Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Early Career Trainee –
Drilling and Completion Fluids Lab Technician
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul Technician –
Completions and Wellbore Intervention
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Assembly, Repair, Maintenance & Overhaul Technician –
Drilling Services (UAE Nationals)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Lead Sales Specialist – Proposals
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Field Specialist- Surface Pressure Control
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Assembly, Maintenance, and Overhaul Technician
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Lead Machinery Diagnostics Engineer
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Field Specialist Wellhead – Surface Pressure Control
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Project Manager – Pipeline In-Line Inspection
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fishing Field Supervisor
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Measurement While Drilling Field Specialist
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|FIELD SPEC GEN – WLE
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Senior Sales Manager – Downstream (Refining)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Leucipa Region Leader – MENATI
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|On-Demand Solutions Wireline Services Regional Sales Leader
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.