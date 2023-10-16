Baker Hughes Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams

Baker Hughes, a major energy technology company, is excited to announce job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These opportunities offer competitive salaries, reaching up to 10,000 Dirhams, and come with various benefits. Baker Hughes is known for its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, making it an appealing place to work in the UAE.

Requirements

To be eligible for a job at Baker Hughes in the UAE, you should generally meet the following criteria:

1. Education: The educational requirements vary by job. Some roles accept high school diplomas, while others need technical or engineering degrees.

2. Experience: Experience requirements depend on the role. Entry-level positions may not need prior experience, while specialized roles may require specific work experience.
3. Skills: Baker Hughes values qualities like a strong work ethic, teamwork, problem-solving skills, and effective communication. Job-specific skills are listed in job descriptions.
4. Language: Proficiency in English is typically required, and knowing Arabic can be an advantage but not always mandatory.
5. Work Authorization: You must have the legal right to work in the UAE.

Documents Needed

When applying for a job at Baker Hughes in the UAE, you will typically need these documents:

1. Resume/CV: Create a well-organized document highlighting your education, work experience, and relevant skills.
2. Cover Letter: Write a letter briefly explaining your interest and how your qualifications match the job requirements.
3. Educational Certificates: Copies of your diplomas and degrees.
4. Professional Certifications: Include any relevant certifications.
5. Passport and Visa: A copy of your passport and a valid UAE work visa.
6. References: Provide contact details for professional references.

How to Apply

To apply for a job at Baker Hughes in the UAE, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Baker Hughes website or job posting platform.
2. Browse job listings to find a suitable position.
3. Click on a job to see details like the description and requirements.
4. Look for the “Apply Now” button to start the application process.

5. Complete the online form, attach your resume, cover letter, and required documents.
6. Review your application for accuracy.
7. Click “Submit” to send your application to Baker Hughes’ HR department.
8. Check your email for application status updates. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Job Openings

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Early Career Program: ASPIRE – Supply Chain 2023 (UAE)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Baker Hughes Opportunities 2023DubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Assembly & Testing TechnicianAbu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Commercial (Finance) (UAE Nationals)Abu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Program – ASPIRE Sales & Commercial 2023 (UAE)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Services SpecialistAbu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Program: LEAD – Field EngineerDubaiApply Now
University Internships- UAE 2023Abu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Traineeship (UAE) 2023 Opportunities (Evergreen)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Traineeship (UAE) 2023 Opportunities (Evergreen)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Services Specialist (UAE National)Abu DhabiApply Now
Service ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Service Delivery Manager (Remotes) – Wireline ServicesAbu DhabiApply Now
Materials ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Lead Sales Specialist – Power Transmission SalesDubaiApply Now
Senior Engineer – SPC New Product DevelopmentAbu DhabiApply Now
Assembly, Repair, Maintenance and Overhaul Mechanic
(UAE Nationals)		Abu DhabiApply Now
Remote Monitoring Center Lead EngineerDubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee –
Drilling and Completion Fluids Lab Technician		DubaiApply Now
Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul Technician –
Completions and Wellbore Intervention		Abu DhabiApply Now
Assembly, Repair, Maintenance & Overhaul Technician –
Drilling Services (UAE Nationals)		DubaiApply Now
Lead Sales Specialist – ProposalsDubaiApply Now
Field Specialist- Surface Pressure ControlAbu DhabiApply Now
Assembly, Maintenance, and Overhaul TechnicianAbu DhabiApply Now
Lead Machinery Diagnostics EngineerAbu DhabiApply Now
Field Specialist Wellhead – Surface Pressure ControlAbu DhabiApply Now
Project Manager – Pipeline In-Line InspectionDubaiApply Now
Fishing Field SupervisorAbu DhabiApply Now
Measurement While Drilling Field SpecialistAbu DhabiApply Now
FIELD SPEC GEN – WLEAbu DhabiApply Now
Senior Sales Manager – Downstream (Refining)DubaiApply Now
Leucipa Region Leader – MENATIDubaiApply Now
On-Demand Solutions Wireline Services Regional Sales LeaderDubaiApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

