Baker Hughes Job Opportunities in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams in UAE

Baker Hughes Job Opportunities in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams in UAE

Articles
Advertisement
Baker Hughes Job Opportunities in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams in UAE

Baker Hughes Job Opportunities in UAE with Salary up to 10,000 Dirhams in UAE

Advertisement

Baker Hughes, a renowned global energy technology company, is delighted to announce an array of job openings within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These thrilling prospects offer competitive remuneration of up to 10,000 Dirhams, coupled with an array of perks. Baker Hughes has earned a reputation for its unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, rendering it an enticing choice for job seekers in the UAE.

Qualifications for Eligibility:

To be considered for positions at Baker Hughes in the UAE, applicants should typically meet the following prerequisites:

Educational Qualifications:

Advertisement

Educational prerequisites may differ depending on the role. Some positions may accept candidates with a high school diploma or equivalent, while others might necessitate relevant technical or engineering degrees.

Experience:

Experience criteria are role-specific. Entry-level positions may not necessitate prior experience, whereas more specialized roles may require a minimum number of years of relevant work experience.

Skills:

Baker Hughes places high value on attributes like a strong work ethic, teamwork, problem-solving capabilities, and effective communication skills. Specific job-related skills will be delineated in the job descriptions.

Language Proficiency:

Advertisement

Proficiency in English is often a prerequisite, and familiarity with Arabic can be an asset, though not always mandatory.

Work Authorization:

Candidates must possess the requisite work authorization to be employed in the United Arab Emirates.

Mandatory Documentation:

When applying for a position at Baker Hughes in the UAE, you will typically need to furnish the following documents:

Curriculum Vitae/Resume:

Advertisement

Construct a well-organized resume or CV that highlights your educational background, work history, and pertinent skills.

Cover Letter:

Compose a cover letter that succinctly expounds your interest in the position and demonstrates how your qualifications align with the job requisites.

Educational Certificates:

Copies of your educational credentials, encompassing diplomas and degrees.

Professional Certifications:

Advertisement

If applicable, include copies of any certifications relevant to the position for which you are applying.

Passport and Visa:

Provide a copy of your passport and a valid UAE work visa.

References: Include the contact details of professional references who can attest to your qualifications and work experience.

Application Process:

To submit your application for a role at Baker Hughes in the UAE, follow these steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official Baker Hughes website or the platform where their job openings are posted.

Peruse the job listings to identify a position that aligns with your skill set and career aspirations.

Select the specific job posting to access comprehensive details, including the job description and prerequisites.

Seek out the “Apply Now” or “Submit Your Application” button to commence the application process.

Complete the online application form while attaching your resume, cover letter, and all mandatory documentation.

Carefully review your application to ensure the accuracy and completeness of all information.

Advertisement

Click “Submit” to transmit your application to Baker Hughes’ HR department.

Monitor your email for updates on the status of your application. Shortlisted candidates will receive communication regarding interviews.

Job Vacancies:

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Early Career Program: ASPIRE – Supply Chain 2023 (UAE)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Baker Hughes Opportunities 2023DubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Assembly & Testing TechnicianAbu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Commercial (Finance) (UAE Nationals)Abu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Program – ASPIRE Sales & Commercial 2023 (UAE)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Services SpecialistAbu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Program: LEAD – Field EngineerDubaiApply Now
University Internships- UAE 2023Abu DhabiApply Now
Early Career Traineeship (UAE) 2023 Opportunities (Evergreen)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Traineeship (UAE) 2023 Opportunities (Evergreen)DubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee – Services Specialist (UAE National)Abu DhabiApply Now
Service ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Service Delivery Manager (Remotes) – Wireline ServicesAbu DhabiApply Now
Materials ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Lead Sales Specialist – Power Transmission SalesDubaiApply Now
Senior Engineer – SPC New Product DevelopmentAbu DhabiApply Now
Assembly, Repair, Maintenance and Overhaul Mechanic
(UAE Nationals)		Abu DhabiApply Now
Remote Monitoring Center Lead EngineerDubaiApply Now
Early Career Trainee –
Drilling and Completion Fluids Lab Technician		DubaiApply Now
Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul Technician –
Completions and Wellbore Intervention		Abu DhabiApply Now
Assembly, Repair, Maintenance & Overhaul Technician –
Drilling Services (UAE Nationals)		DubaiApply Now
Lead Sales Specialist – ProposalsDubaiApply Now
Field Specialist- Surface Pressure ControlAbu DhabiApply Now
Assembly, Maintenance, and Overhaul TechnicianAbu DhabiApply Now
Lead Machinery Diagnostics EngineerAbu DhabiApply Now
Field Specialist Wellhead – Surface Pressure ControlAbu DhabiApply Now
Project Manager – Pipeline In-Line InspectionDubaiApply Now
Fishing Field SupervisorAbu DhabiApply Now
Measurement While Drilling Field SpecialistAbu DhabiApply Now
FIELD SPEC GEN – WLEAbu DhabiApply Now
Senior Sales Manager – Downstream (Refining)DubaiApply Now
Leucipa Region Leader – MENATIDubaiApply Now
On-Demand Solutions Wireline Services Regional Sales LeaderDubaiApply Now

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story