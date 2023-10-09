Bechtel Corporation Hiring in Saudi Arabia with Salary Up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals

Looking to advance your career? Bechtel Corporation, a global leader in engineering and construction, has exciting job opportunities in Saudi Arabia. They offer competitive salaries, with potential earnings of up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals, making Bechtel an attractive choice for those seeking fulfilling careers in a diverse environment.
About Bechtel Corporation
Bechtel is a major engineering and construction firm with over seven decades of experience in Saudi Arabia. They’ve played a crucial role in shaping the country’s infrastructure, working on projects like King Fahd International Airport and Jubail Industrial City.
Bechtel’s Impact
Beyond construction, Bechtel is committed to developing local talent through training programs and educational partnerships, boosting the Saudi workforce’s skills and knowledge.
Benefits at Bechtel
Bechtel offers competitive compensation, comprehensive health coverage, dental care, life and disability insurance, retirement plans, generous paid time off, and more.
Why Choose Bechtel?
Joining Bechtel means becoming part of a globally renowned organization known for excellence in project execution. They value diversity and offer a supportive, inclusive environment. Plus, you’ll contribute to cutting-edge projects.
Job Opportunities
Bechtel has openings for various roles, from project engineers to finance professionals. They welcome both experienced individuals and recent graduates.
How to Apply
Visit the Bechtel Careers Website, find a suitable job, create an account, complete the application, and customize your resume and cover letter. If selected, prepare for the interview and follow up with a thank-you email.
Available jobs
|Job Title
|Location
|Action
|Contract Administrator
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Contract Specialist
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Senior contract Manager
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Senior Tunnel Engineer
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Sr. Instrument & Control System Engineer
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Senior HV Electrical Design Engineer
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Project Engineer – Infrastructure pipe & Pressure Networks and integrity
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
|Lead Mechanical Engineer Process Systems,
|Saudia Arabia
|Apply Now
