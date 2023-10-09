Bechtel Corporation Hiring in Saudi Arabia with Salary Up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals

Bechtel Corporation Hiring in Saudi Arabia with Salary Upto 9,000 Saudi Riyals

Looking to advance your career? Bechtel Corporation, a global leader in engineering and construction, has exciting job opportunities in Saudi Arabia. They offer competitive salaries, with potential earnings of up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals, making Bechtel an attractive choice for those seeking fulfilling careers in a diverse environment.

About Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel is a major engineering and construction firm with over seven decades of experience in Saudi Arabia. They’ve played a crucial role in shaping the country’s infrastructure, working on projects like King Fahd International Airport and Jubail Industrial City.

Bechtel’s Impact

Beyond construction, Bechtel is committed to developing local talent through training programs and educational partnerships, boosting the Saudi workforce’s skills and knowledge.

Benefits at Bechtel

Bechtel offers competitive compensation, comprehensive health coverage, dental care, life and disability insurance, retirement plans, generous paid time off, and more.

Why Choose Bechtel?

Joining Bechtel means becoming part of a globally renowned organization known for excellence in project execution. They value diversity and offer a supportive, inclusive environment. Plus, you’ll contribute to cutting-edge projects.

Job Opportunities

Bechtel has openings for various roles, from project engineers to finance professionals. They welcome both experienced individuals and recent graduates.

How to Apply

Visit the Bechtel Careers Website, find a suitable job, create an account, complete the application, and customize your resume and cover letter. If selected, prepare for the interview and follow up with a thank-you email.

Available jobs

Job TitleLocation  Action
Contract AdministratorSaudia ArabiaApply Now
Contract SpecialistSaudia ArabiaApply Now
Senior contract ManagerSaudia ArabiaApply Now
Senior Tunnel EngineerSaudia ArabiaApply Now
Sr. Instrument & Control System EngineerSaudia ArabiaApply Now
Senior HV Electrical Design EngineerSaudia ArabiaApply Now
Project Engineer – Infrastructure pipe & Pressure Networks and integritySaudia ArabiaApply Now
Lead Mechanical Engineer Process Systems,Saudia ArabiaApply Now

