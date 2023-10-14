Canonical is now hiring in Saudi Arabia with Salary Upto 11,000 SAR

Master Group of Industries is now offering multiple jobs in Pakistan
Master Group of Industries is presently presenting a range of job opportunities...
Are you prepared to start an exciting career in the ever-evolving realm of technology and open-source software? Your search ends here! Canonical, a well-known software company on a global scale, is offering numerous job openings in Saudi Arabia with attractive salaries reaching up to 11,000 Saudi Riyals.
Canonical is an internationally acknowledged company leading the way in open-source software and technological solutions. With a substantial and lengthy history, Canonical has firmly positioned itself as a significant participant in the technology industry. The company is committed to delivering state-of-the-art software solutions that address the ever-changing demands of our dynamic world. Canonical is celebrated for its support of open-source principles, actively participating in and championing open-source technology to encourage innovation and diversity.
The company has a global presence, catering to clients and users across a variety of industries and fields. Canonical is deeply engaged in software development, with a notable emphasis on the upkeep of the highly acclaimed Ubuntu operating system, widely utilized in both personal and corporate computing. Demonstrating a strong dedication to open-source values and an emphasis on personal and professional development, Canonical presents a diverse array of career prospects and competitive compensation packages for individuals enthusiastic about technology and progress.
To apply for positions at Canonical:
|Job Title
|Location
|Action
|Technical author – Ubuntu Canonical Products
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Developer Relations Manager
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Engineering Director, Community
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Manager Talant Science
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Marketing automation Specialist
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Community Engineer
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Software Engineer – python and K8s
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Developer Relations Engineer
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Linux Cryptograph and Security Engineer
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Senior support & Software Engineer, Saudi Arabia
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Kernel Maintenance Engineer – Ubuntu Linux
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.