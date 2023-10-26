Carrefour Hypermarket Offering Various Positions in UAE with Salary upto 8,000 Dirhams

Articles
Carrefour, a global retail giant present in many countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offers a wide range of job opportunities in the UAE. These include roles in retail, marketing, finance, and other fields.

About Carrefour Hypermarket

Carrefour is one of the world’s largest hypermarket chains, starting in 1958 and opening its first hypermarket in 1963. They are known for their wide product selection and price guarantees. They offer over 100,000 products, from electronics to fresh produce.

Carrefour is committed to customer satisfaction, growth, and values like fair trade and diversity in their workforce.

Carrefour Conducts Walk-In Interviews

Carrefour often conducts walk-in interviews in Dubai. They are open to interviewing both experienced professionals and newcomers. If you show promise, you’ll be invited for training.

Requirements

Having a college or professional degree is valued.
Prior supermarket or grocery store experience is preferred.
Proficiency in English is required.
Skills in negotiation, communication, and leadership are essential.

The ability to handle work-related pressure is important.

Benefits at Carrefour

They offer transportation services, fair management practices, work-life balance, cultural values, advanced technologies, competitive pay, free accommodation, and job security.

How to Apply

If you want to work at Carrefour, click the “Submit Your CV Online” button and attach your resume. Ensure your CV clearly presents your qualifications and experiences.

Carrefour Job Openings

TITLELOCATIONACTION
StockerDubaiApply Now
CashierDubaiApply Now
Fashion Sales AssociateDubaiApply Now
ButcherDubaiApply Now
BakerDubaiApply Now
Fish MongerDubaiApply Now
Team Leader – Customer ServiceDubaiApply Now
Customer Service Officer, UAE NationalAjmanApply Now
Merchandise ManagerDubaiApply Now
Store ManagerDubaiApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

