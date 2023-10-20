CHANEL Hiring in UAE with Salary Upto 7,000 Dirhams

Articles
CHANEL UAE offers exciting career opportunities in the luxury fashion industry. With a rich history of elegance and style, CHANEL is a global fashion icon and presents various career paths for those passionate about fashion and luxury.

About CHANEL

CHANEL, founded by Coco Chanel in 1910, is a renowned fashion brand known for high-end fashion, fragrances, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing. In the UAE, CHANEL offers diverse job opportunities for talented individuals.

Requirements for CHANEL UAE Careers 2023

1. Education: Some roles may require a degree in a related field, like a fashion design degree for aspiring designers.

2. Experience: Prior experience in fashion or similar roles is helpful. Internships can also be valuable.
3. Passion for Fashion: CHANEL looks for people who love fashion and understand industry trends.
4. Communication Skills: Good communication skills (speaking and writing) are essential for working well with others and providing excellent customer service.
5. Multilingual Proficiency: Knowing multiple languages, especially Arabic and English, is a plus in the diverse UAE.

CHANEL Career Compensation and Benefits

CHANEL offers competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, product discounts, and exclusive access to company events.

How to Apply for CHANEL Careers

1. Visit the CHANEL careers page on their website.
2. Find a job that suits your qualifications and interests.
3. Read the job description and requirements.
4. Prepare your resume and cover letter.
5. Fill out the online application form, if needed.

6. Submit your application.
7. Check your email for updates.
8. Attend interviews or assessments if requested.
9. If selected, follow the company’s onboarding process for new employees.

List of Available Positions

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Event and Marketing Assistant internDubaiApply Now
Fashion Client Experience ManagerDubaiApply Now
Fashion Sales ManagerDubaiApply Now
Internship – Business Analyst AssistantDubaiApply Now
Operations CoordinatorDubaiApply now
High End AmbassadorDubaiApply now
Maintenance Store Planner (M/F)DubaiApply Now
Boutique Manager – Fragrance and BeautyDubaiApply now
