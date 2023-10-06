Charterhouse is now hiring in Qatar for multiple job positions

Charterhouse is a global recruitment and executive search firm with a strong presence in the Middle East, offering tailored staffing solutions to various sectors.

About the company

The Charterhouse brand and enterprise were introduced in Dubai and the Middle East in April 2004 by a group of global recruiters and management consultants, following its establishment in Sydney, Australia, in September 2003. Today, Charterhouse Middle East stands as the top regional recruiter in its specialized fields and functional markets.

Charterhouse provides customized contingency and retained search services to various market sectors, ensuring top-notch service quality through a strong emphasis on adaptability. Charterhouse holds the distinction of being the pioneer in establishing Dubai as its global hub for search and selection services. The growth experienced in the Middle East has been replicated by Charterhouse on a global scale, with additional offices in Qatar, Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Job Position: Guest Relations Supervisor

Job Location: Qatar, Doha

Job description and role

Employment:

Charterhouse is collaborating with a prominent financial services company in Qatar, and they are actively seeking a guest relations supervisor for their Doha office.

In the role of Guest Relations Supervisor, you’ll operate in a dynamic setting, handling a range of responsibilities. These include welcoming and escorting clients upon their arrival at the designated meeting location. You will serve as the initial contact for guests, offering assistance and addressing any pre-travel inquiries they may have.

Furthermore, your duties will encompass coordinating meetings and arranging suitable venues for external meetings while ensuring all parties receive proper notifications. When guests arrive from outside Doha, you will be responsible for creating itineraries, making travel plans, and booking accommodations, ensuring their needs are met throughout their visit. You will also see to it that guests are escorted upon their departure. Additionally, part of your role involves maintaining a database of important contacts and keeping records of client visits.

The guest relations supervisor should possess the ability to establish and uphold outstanding relationships with clients, consistently delivering top-notch customer service.

Requirements

To qualify for this position, candidates should have at least three years of experience in a comparable role, preferably with prior experience in Qatar, although it’s not mandatory. Strong communication skills in both English and Arabic are essential.

Our client is seeking an individual who is exceptionally motivated and diligent, displaying a positive outlook and the ability to thrive in a dynamic, rapidly changing setting. The ideal candidate should be adept at both collaborative teamwork and independent work and should consistently meet deadlines promptly.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Charterhouse by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

