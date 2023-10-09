Charterhouse is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

Charterhouse is a recruitment organization that assists professionals in finding job opportunities and building relationships with a diverse team of experts, specializing in various fields, including engineering, management, and hospitality management. They prioritize client satisfaction and provide international exposure and job placement services across the globe for both permanent and contract positions.

About The Company

The Charterhouse brand and company were introduced to the Dubai and Middle East market in April 2004 by a group of global recruiters and management consultants. This launch followed its establishment in Sydney, Australia in September 2003. Charterhouse Middle East has since become the top regional recruiter in its specific areas of expertise and functional markets.

Charterhouse provides specialized and customized contingency and retained search services to all industry sectors. Their commitment to service excellence is ensured through a strong emphasis on adaptability. Charterhouse was the pioneer in establishing Dubai as its headquarters for international search and selection services. The expansion in the Middle East is reflected in Charterhouse’s global presence, with offices now located in Qatar, Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Job Position: Video Editor

Advertisement

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

Charterhouse collaborates with a reputable company in Dubai, seeking a skilled Video Editor to join their creative team. In this role within the innovative organization, the Video Editor will play a vital role in crafting captivating stories and visually appealing content that captivates viewers and communicates the brand’s essence.

The Video Editor will oversee the entire video editing process, starting from raw footage and turning it into refined, visually attractive content. This involves improving video and audio quality, adjusting colors, mixing sound, and adding visual effects as needed. Collaboration is a key aspect of this role, as it involves close teamwork with various departments to grasp project needs and ensure that the video content seamlessly adheres to brand standards.

In this role, a significant focus will be on creating engaging narratives and storylines that capture the audience’s attention and convey our brand’s message effectively. Moreover, responsibilities will encompass working alongside scriptwriters, directors, and content creators to transform creative ideas into reality while upholding the brand’s identity and values within the video content.

Advertisement

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Job Charterhouse by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

The ideal candidate for this position should possess a minimum of 5 years of Video Editor experience and demonstrate a robust portfolio highlighting their video editing expertise and creative abilities. Proficiency in video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro is essential. A comprehensive knowledge of video production techniques, encompassing color correction, sound design, and visual effects, is also required. Furthermore, strong communication skills and the capability to collaborate efficiently with cross-functional teams are of paramount importance.

Paying close attention to details and having a strong sense of visual and audio aesthetics will distinguish you in this role. You should also feel at ease handling several video projects simultaneously, from the initial idea to the final product, and be ready to collaborate closely with videographers, animators, and team colleagues to meet project deadlines. Ensuring the technical quality, uniformity, and precision of video content before its release is a key part of this position. Staying updated with industry trends and the latest advancements in video editing methods and technology will be crucial for success in this role.

Advertisement

Also Read JOJO International is now hiring in the UAE for salary up to 12,000 AED JOJO International comprises a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, including engineering,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”