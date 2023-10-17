Charterhouse is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

Charterhouse is a global recruitment and management consulting firm with a strong presence in the Middle East, known for its professional search services and flexibility. They were the first international firm to establish their base in Dubai and have expanded globally. Currently, Charterhouse is involved in recruiting for a commodity trading company and is looking for a chief accountant with extensive qualifications and experience to handle various financial responsibilities, including IT knowledge and advisory skills.

About the Company

The Charterhouse brand and enterprise were introduced in Dubai and the Middle East in April 2004 by a group of global recruiters and management consultants, following its establishment in Sydney, Australia in September 2003. Charterhouse Middle East has since become the top recruiter in its field and functional markets in the region.

Charterhouse provides customized contingency and retained search services to various sectors in the market, ensuring top-notch service quality with a strong emphasis on adaptability. Charterhouse made history as the first global search and selection firm to choose Dubai as its headquarters. The expansion in the Middle East has been replicated on a global scale, with Charterhouse now having offices in Qatar, Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Position Title: Chief Accountant

Advertisement

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment: Full Time

Charterhouse is presently overseeing a search for a recently established commodity trading company. This organization is in the process of establishing its operations within the DMCC jurisdiction. The aim is to create a self-sustained trading and logistics division, separate from a major dry bulk operator.

The Chief Accountant will have the role of overseeing all aspects of month-end tasks, handling the day-to-day operational procedures related to account reconciliation and consolidation, and taking charge of all statutory accounting, regulatory reporting, and financial information packages.

Utilizing the ERP system, specifically SAP, this Chief Accountant will also be tasked with conducting financial analysis to assist in management reporting, providing data for budgeting, and monitoring performance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Chief Accountant will play a leading role in evaluating accounting policies and act as a liaison during audit processes. Additionally, they will provide support for treasury and funding requirements within the operation.

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Charterhouse by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

The client is seeking a qualified Accountant (ACA, ACCA, CPA, or CIMA) with at least five years of experience in a corporate or trading-oriented organization. The chosen candidate should be capable of operating in a dynamic startup setting and will be responsible for establishing robust control policies and governance throughout the entire accounting process.

Advertisement

Furthermore, candidates must possess a solid IT proficiency in SAP ERP and advanced Excel skills to facilitate thorough analysis and financial modeling. Given the startup nature of this organization, the ideal candidate should have the ability to oversee and assist senior reporting lines, coupled with a deep technical understanding of IFRS and advisory insights.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”