Charterhouse is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

Charterhouse is a global recruitment firm with a strong presence in the Middle East.

Charterhouse is looking for a project finance associate with 2-4 years of experience.

The Dubai office of the project finance team is well-established and represents top-tier clients.

About the company

The Charterhouse brand and its operations were introduced to the Dubai and Middle East regions in April 2004 by a group of global recruiters and management consultants. This expansion followed its establishment in Sydney, Australia, back in September 2003. Today, Charterhouse Middle East stands as the top recruiter in its specified fields and functional markets within the region.

Charterhouse provides tailored contingency and retained search services to all market sectors, ensuring high-quality service through a strong emphasis on adaptability. Charterhouse was the pioneering international search and selection firm to choose Dubai as its headquarters. The company’s expansion in the Middle East has been reflected worldwide, with offices established in Qatar,

Job Position: Project Finance Associate 2 – 4 PQE

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description and role

Charterhouse is collaborating with a renowned global law firm situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Our client is in search of a Project Finance Associate with 2 to 4 years of post-qualification experience, specializing in providing counsel on the financing and acquisition of energy and infrastructure assets for sponsors, lenders, and government institutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

In the role of Project Finance Associate, a minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience in project finance is expected, with a preference for expertise in the infrastructure and/or energy sectors. This position will demand robust business development abilities, as you will be responsible for actively participating in the growth of both new and established client relationships.

The project finance team at the Dubai office is well-established and holds a prominent position in the market. They are renowned for representing top-tier sponsors, lenders, and government institutions in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe across a wide spectrum of energy and infrastructure sectors.

Requirements

For the position of Project Finance Associate, a minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience in project finance is required, with a preference for a specialization in infrastructure and/or energy sectors. This role necessitates robust business development abilities, as you will be responsible for actively contributing to the growth of both new and established client relationships.

For the position of Project Finance Associate, a minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience in project finance is required, with a preference for a specialization in infrastructure and/or energy sectors. This role necessitates robust business development abilities, as you will be responsible for actively contributing to the growth of both new and established client relationships.

The project finance team at the Dubai office is well-established and holds a leading position in the market. They are especially recognized for representing top-tier sponsors, lenders, and government institutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe in various energy and infrastructure sectors.

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Charterhouse by using the provided link.

