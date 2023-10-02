Chestertons is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 12,500 AED

Chestertons is a global real estate company.

They help people buy, sell, and rent commercial and residential properties.

Chestertons is looking for new members to join their global network.

About The Company

Chestertons is an international real estate company that has a presence in over 20 countries with more than 120 offices. They conduct business in the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Caribbean, Middle East, and North Africa.

Our services encompass professional guidance on buying, selling, and renting various commercial and residential properties. This includes the management of property portfolios, conducting valuations and appraisals, and offering capital market insights to assist clients in identifying profitable strategic possibilities within their real estate holdings.

Are you interested in becoming a new member of the Chestertons Global Network? Join our Global Network and use our brand and expertise to grow your business globally.

Job Position: Project Real Estate Consultant – Mandarin Speaker

Full-time Salary: Up to 12,500 AED (depending on experience)

Job Position: Dubai UAE

Job description/ Role

Employment

We’re searching for enthusiastic and skilled real estate agents proficient in Mandarin. If you desire to become a part of a worldwide organization renowned for its exceptional reputation, we welcome you. We value individuals who are dedicated, diligent, and capable of thriving in diverse circumstances to guarantee achievement and financial benefits. This position will be situated at our Dubai headquarters.

What this Job Involves:

• Achieve individual monthly targets



• Promote Dubai and other UAE properties through private meetings events and networking• Presenting to potential clients and conducting viewings• Deal with lead enquiries based on Chestertons guidelines in a professional manner• Management of new and existing leads updating activities in the CRM• Support Chestertons social media posts, marketing events and promotional initiatives• Sign up potential key connectors and referral partners to create revenue pipeline• Support advertising and PR strategies• Maintain and build Chestertons profile in the market• Abide by RERA standards and business codes of ethics

What we offer:

• The reputation of a leading, global brand

• Full training and ongoing support from our experienced managers



• Competitive commission structure• Company paid sim phone package• Company laptop• Marketing support, lead generation channels• No hidden deductions• Company funded back office and strong administration support• Company funded photography/videography to support listings• Company funded residence visa, RERA license/certification and medical insurance• Friendly office environment

Kindly be aware that this position is remunerated solely through commissions.

How to Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Chestertons by using the provided link.

Requirements

• At least two years sales experience in real estate or any similar sales industry

• A good command over English and Mandarin is a must

• Must have own car and UAE driving license

• Driven individual who is motivated to attain financial success



• Competent in using Microsoft Office• Good understanding in the use of CRM software

