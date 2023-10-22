Citibank is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,000 AED

Emirates is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 9,000 AED
Emirates, a prominent global airline, is delighted to announce various job openings...
Citibank, an international financial services and banking organization, is excited to declare numerous job openings in the United Arab Emirates, featuring competitive monthly salaries reaching up to 8,000 dirhams. These roles align with Citibank’s commitment to supporting employment and fostering economic development in the area.
To be eligible for these lucrative job openings at Citibank, candidates must meet the following criteria:
Applicants must submit the following documents when applying for these job opportunities at Citibank:
To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Citibank, follow these steps:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Insurance Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Citigold Acquisition Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Middle East & North Africa Credit Underwriter
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|HRSS Admin & Payroll Support (Fixed-term)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|In-Business AML KYC Analyst
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|AVP Service Manager (UAE National)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Mehnaty Analyst – Emirati Graduate Program
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.