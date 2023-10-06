Coca-Cola is now hiring in the UAE for multiple positions

The Coca-Cola Company is a multinational beverage corporation known for its iconic carbonated soft drinks and a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages. It is one of the world’s largest and most recognizable beverage companies, with a global presence and a history dating back to the late 19th century.

About The Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a comprehensive beverage corporation with a portfolio of 500+ brands available in over 200 nations and regions.

Beyond Coca-Cola, our lineup comprises highly esteemed beverage brands like AdeS soy-based drinks, Ayataka green tea, Dasani water, Del Valle juices, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and ZICO coconut water.

We are continually evolving our product range by reducing sugar in our beverages and introducing innovative new items. Additionally, we are committed to lessening our environmental footprint through water replenishment and recycling advocacy. Alongside our bottling partners, we support over 700,000 jobs, contributing to economic growth in communities globally.

Job Position: Senior Operator – Production & Maintenance

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Job description / Role

Employment:

In the role of Operator Production and Maintenance Technician, your primary responsibilities will include:

• Equipment Expertise: Demonstrate complete knowledge of operations and maintenance for SIPA filler operation, process operations, mass blend operations, blow mold, SACMI Labellor, and Robopack equipment.

• Utilities Maintenance: Oversee the operations and maintenance of the AF compressor, chiller, boiler, and Robopack, ensuring their optimal performance and efficiency.

• Maintenance and Compliance: Efficiently maintain Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, operate and clean assigned production and maintenance equipment, and perform preventive maintenance and lubrication tasks.

• Safety and Quality: Ensure strict compliance with health and safety regulations, uphold the company’s quality standards, and maintain a high level of cleanliness and housekeeping throughout the workspace.

• Process Knowledge: Possess a strong understanding of yields in performance, syrup, and CO2 and utilize expertise to enhance production efficiency.

• Team Collaboration: Collaborate with Mission-Directed Work Teams (MDW) and actively participate in Housekeeping and Maintenance (4S) modules to maintain a well-organized and efficient work environment.

• SAP Documentation: Maintain accurate written records in SAP for raw material usage and waste. Submit these records to the Production Supervisor at the end of each shift for further analysis and reporting.

Requirements

Knowledge & Skills:

• A diploma or degree holder in production and/or engineering, preferably mechanical or electrical.

• Demonstrated knowledge of equipment and systems related to the manufacturing industry.

• Experience: Previous experience in a food or beverage manufacturing industry Proficient in the equipment and systems used in production processes.

• Effective Communicator: Capable of providing and receiving information, views, and opinions in an appropriate and clear manner.

• Participative Team Player: enjoys working collaboratively as part of a team and actively seeks to build constructive relationships.

• Problem Solver: skilled in applying basic problem-solving tools to real-life situations and proactively identifies areas for improvement.

• Conscientious: exhibits a strong focus on task completion and demonstrates persistence until the job is successfully done.

Apply Now

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Coca-Cola company by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

