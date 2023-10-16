Crowne Plaza Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 8,000 Dirhams

Would you like to join a well-known British hotel chain that welcomes guests from diverse backgrounds and offers luxurious accommodations? If so, consider applying for job openings at Crowne Plaza Careers.

About Crowne Plaza

Crowne Plaza is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group and is a respected brand in the global hospitality industry. Located in the UAE, it caters to both business travelers and tourists. It’s known for its comfortable and convenient upscale hotels and offers a loyalty program for free night stays. Crowne Plaza is headquartered in Denham and has over 4,621 employees, with Mr. Keith Barr as its CEO.

Crowne Plaza started as a premium brand within Holiday Inn in 1983 but has since become a distinct brand known for its luxurious facilities, guest rooms, dining options, and event venues. Many of its hotels are in major cities and near airports, making them a popular choice for travelers.

Salary & Benefits

Crowne Plaza values diversity and inclusion, providing equal opportunities to all. They prioritize employee well-being, creating a positive work culture that benefits both staff and guests. Here are some benefits of working at Crowne Plaza:

– Competitive Salary

– Healthcare & Wellness Programs

– Paid Time Off

– Sick Leave

– Maternity & Paternity Leave



How to Apply

– Accommodations– Transportation Allowance or Service Bus– Free Meals– Work/Life Balance– Employee Discounts– Growth Opportunities

To apply for a job at Crowne Plaza, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Crowne Plaza Careers website.

2. Use the search feature to find job openings that match your skills and interests.

3. Review job listings to see qualifications, responsibilities, and application instructions.

4. Click “Apply” on the job you’re interested in and follow the online application process, including uploading your resume and cover letter.



List of Job Vacancies in Dubai

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Head Baker Dubai Apply Now Guest Service Assistant Dubai Apply Now Assistant Maintenance Manager – Engineering Dubai Apply Now Assistant Outlet Manager Dubai Apply Now Chef De Partie – Pastry Dubai Apply Now

5. Fill out the application form with your details, work history, and education.6. Review and submit your application.

