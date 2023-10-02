DHL Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 11,500 Dirhams

DHL, a well-known logistics company, is dedicated to creating an inclusive work environment that promotes creativity and excellence.

They consistently offer job openings in various fields, along with competitive pay, a comprehensive benefits package, and opportunities for career advancement.

About DHL

DHL is a globally recognized logistics company known for its express delivery, freight transportation, and supply chain management services. They operate in over 220 countries and territories, providing exceptional logistics solutions and customer support.

DHL values diversity and inclusivity, striving to create a positive and supportive workplace.

Advertisement

Salary and Benefits

DHL offers:

Competitive Salaries

Comprehensive Health Insurance

Relocation Support

Annual Performance Bonuses



Advertisement

Advertisement

Generous Annual LeaveCareer Growth OpportunitiesPension Plan AccessHousing AllowancesTransportation AssistanceEmployee DiscountsLife InsuranceChildcare BenefitsQualification Requirements

Candidates should have relevant training and work experience in logistics or related fields.

Proficiency in Arabic and English is often preferred, along with strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Candidates should be able to work well under pressure, demonstrate a strong work ethic, and adapt to changes.



Advertisement

How to Apply for DHL Careers

Some roles may require a valid driver’s license or forklift operator certification.Background checks, drug tests, and physical assessments may be required.DHL is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds.

To explore job opportunities at DHL in Dubai, visit their careers webpage. Choose the desired position and either let your resume auto-fill the application or manually enter your details. Click “Apply” to start your career journey with DHL Couriers UAE.

DHL Job Openings in Dubai

JOB TITLE LOCATION ACTION Emirati National Pipeline UAE Apply Now Master Facilitator & Development Consultant –

Certified Global (MEA based) Dubai Apply Now ENERGI MEA Graduate Development Program Dubai Apply Now Ecommerce IT Project Lead Dubai Apply Now Country Marketing Manager Dubai Apply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”