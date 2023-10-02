DHL Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 11,500 Dirhams

DHL, a well-known logistics company, is dedicated to creating an inclusive work environment that promotes creativity and excellence.

They consistently offer job openings in various fields, along with competitive pay, a comprehensive benefits package, and opportunities for career advancement.

About DHL

DHL is a globally recognized logistics company known for its express delivery, freight transportation, and supply chain management services. They operate in over 220 countries and territories, providing exceptional logistics solutions and customer support.

DHL values diversity and inclusivity, striving to create a positive and supportive workplace.

Salary and Benefits

DHL offers:

Competitive Salaries
Comprehensive Health Insurance
Relocation Support
Annual Performance Bonuses

Generous Annual Leave
Career Growth Opportunities
Pension Plan Access
Housing Allowances
Transportation Assistance
Employee Discounts
Life Insurance
Childcare Benefits
Qualification Requirements

Candidates should have relevant training and work experience in logistics or related fields.
Proficiency in Arabic and English is often preferred, along with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Candidates should be able to work well under pressure, demonstrate a strong work ethic, and adapt to changes.

Some roles may require a valid driver’s license or forklift operator certification.
Background checks, drug tests, and physical assessments may be required.
DHL is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds.

How to Apply for DHL Careers

To explore job opportunities at DHL in Dubai, visit their careers webpage. Choose the desired position and either let your resume auto-fill the application or manually enter your details. Click “Apply” to start your career journey with DHL Couriers UAE.

DHL Job Openings in Dubai

JOB TITLELOCATIONACTION
Emirati National PipelineUAEApply Now
Master Facilitator & Development Consultant –
Certified Global (MEA based)		DubaiApply Now
ENERGI MEA Graduate Development ProgramDubaiApply Now
Ecommerce IT Project LeadDubaiApply Now
Country Marketing ManagerDubaiApply Now

