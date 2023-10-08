DP World Job Openings in UAE Salary up to 12,500 Dirhams

If you’re eager to seize a chance to create a significant impact with a company that values excellence and continuous advancement, we invite you to contemplate applying for the latest job opportunities at DP World.
DP World, a prominent global enabler of trade and provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions, maintains an extensive presence in over 50 countries, overseeing a vast network of ports and terminals worldwide. As an Emirati multinational logistics corporation, DP World plays a pivotal role in facilitating international trade, fostering economic connectivity among nations.
Offering a range of services, including container handling, logistics, and marine services, DP World ensures the seamless flow of cargo and efficient management of the supply chain. Through strategic partnerships and a customer-centric approach, it continues to shape the future of global trade, propelling economic growth and creating sustainable value for its stakeholders.
List of Available Positions
Here is an updated roster of job opportunities:
- Forklift Operator
Driver
HR Manager
Warehouse Supervisor
Port Operations Manager
Terminal Operations Supervisor
Logistics Coordinator
Crane Operator
Project Engineer
Safety Officer
Customer Service Representative
Salary and Benefits at DP World
Concerning compensation and perks at DP World, applicants can expect an all-encompassing package that includes:
Competitive Salary
Health Insurance Coverage
Retirement Plans
Paid Time Off
Employee Discounts
Training and Professional Development Opportunities
Performance-Based Bonuses
Flexible Work Hours
Transportation Allowance
Employee Well-being Initiatives
Recognition and Rewards
Work-Life Balance
Global Career Prospects
How to Apply for DP World Careers
The application process for DP World Careers in the UAE is straightforward and can be completed swiftly.
Initiate the process by clicking the “Apply Here” button.
You will be directed to the official DP World careers website, where you can explore a variety of job openings across different departments.
Log in using your personal credentials to access the system.
Complete the online application form while attaching your up-to-date resume and cover letter.
Ensure that all information, including your email address and contact number, is accurate.
If your application aligns with the initial criteria, you may receive invitations for interviews or assessments.
List of Available Positions in Dubai
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Procurement Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Intern – WLP
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Customer Service & Operations Executive – Freight Forwarding
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVE
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive – Freight Forwarding – Sharjah
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|ADVANCE PLANNER
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager Sales, WLP
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Mechanical Technician
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Contract Logistics
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|EXECUTIVE – OPERATIONS
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Information Security Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Project Engineer – Offshore
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|P&O Maritime Logistics – Tendering Manager , Dubai
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Marine Superintendent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Network Security Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fitter – Mechanical
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|SENIOR ACCOUNTANT – MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Technical Superintendent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Group Senior Manager – Business Audit
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Solutions Development
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|P&O Maritime Logistics – Commercial Manager – Cargo Transport
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Staff Nurse
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Officer – Innovations
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|GROUP MANAGER – CYBER ASSURANCE
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Customized Solutions Development
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fitter – Rudder & Propeller
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Global Senior Manager -Governance & Continuous Improvement
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Accountant – Management Accounts
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – Internal Communications
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Vice President – Trade Management & Pricing – GCC (Freight Forwarding)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – Partnerships
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|MCV Chartering Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Global Senior Manager: Health (Subject Matter Expert)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Photographer & Videographer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
