DP World Job Openings in UAE Salary up to 12,500 Dirhams

If you’re eager to seize a chance to create a significant impact with a company that values excellence and continuous advancement, we invite you to contemplate applying for the latest job opportunities at DP World.

DP World, a prominent global enabler of trade and provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions, maintains an extensive presence in over 50 countries, overseeing a vast network of ports and terminals worldwide. As an Emirati multinational logistics corporation, DP World plays a pivotal role in facilitating international trade, fostering economic connectivity among nations.

Offering a range of services, including container handling, logistics, and marine services, DP World ensures the seamless flow of cargo and efficient management of the supply chain. Through strategic partnerships and a customer-centric approach, it continues to shape the future of global trade, propelling economic growth and creating sustainable value for its stakeholders.

List of Available Positions

Here is an updated roster of job opportunities:

  1. Forklift Operator

Driver

HR Manager

Warehouse Supervisor

Port Operations Manager

Terminal Operations Supervisor

Logistics Coordinator

Crane Operator

Project Engineer

Safety Officer

Customer Service Representative

Salary and Benefits at DP World

Concerning compensation and perks at DP World, applicants can expect an all-encompassing package that includes:

Competitive Salary

Health Insurance Coverage

Retirement Plans

Paid Time Off

Employee Discounts

Training and Professional Development Opportunities

Performance-Based Bonuses

Flexible Work Hours

Transportation Allowance

Employee Well-being Initiatives

Recognition and Rewards

Work-Life Balance

Global Career Prospects

How to Apply for DP World Careers

The application process for DP World Careers in the UAE is straightforward and can be completed swiftly.

Initiate the process by clicking the “Apply Here” button.

You will be directed to the official DP World careers website, where you can explore a variety of job openings across different departments.

Log in using your personal credentials to access the system.

Complete the online application form while attaching your up-to-date resume and cover letter.

Ensure that all information, including your email address and contact number, is accurate.

If your application aligns with the initial criteria, you may receive invitations for interviews or assessments.

List of Available Positions in Dubai

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Procurement OfficerDubaiApply Now
Intern – WLPDubaiApply Now
Customer Service & Operations Executive – Freight ForwardingSharjahApply Now
INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVEDubaiApply Now
Sales Executive – Freight Forwarding – SharjahSharjahApply Now
ADVANCE PLANNERDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager Sales, WLPDubaiApply Now
Mechanical TechnicianDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Contract LogisticsDubaiApply Now
EXECUTIVE – OPERATIONSDubaiApply Now
Information Security OfficerDubaiApply Now
Senior Project Engineer – OffshoreDubaiApply Now
P&O Maritime Logistics – Tendering Manager , DubaiDubaiApply Now
Marine SuperintendentDubaiApply Now
Network Security SpecialistDubaiApply Now
Fitter – MechanicalDubaiApply Now
SENIOR ACCOUNTANT – MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTSDubaiApply Now
Technical SuperintendentDubaiApply Now
Group Senior Manager – Business AuditDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Solutions DevelopmentDubaiApply Now
P&O Maritime Logistics – Commercial Manager – Cargo TransportDubaiApply Now
Staff NurseDubaiApply Now
Senior Officer – InnovationsDubaiApply Now
GROUP MANAGER – CYBER ASSURANCEDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Customized Solutions DevelopmentDubaiApply Now
Fitter – Rudder & PropellerDubaiApply Now
Global Senior Manager -Governance & Continuous ImprovementDubaiApply Now
Senior Accountant – Management AccountsDubaiApply Now
Manager – Internal CommunicationsDubaiApply Now
Vice President – Trade Management & Pricing – GCC (Freight Forwarding)DubaiApply Now
Manager – PartnershipsDubaiApply Now
MCV Chartering ManagerDubaiApply Now
Global Senior Manager: Health (Subject Matter Expert)DubaiApply Now
Photographer & VideographerDubaiApply Now

