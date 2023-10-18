DU Telecom is now hiring in the UAE with salary up to 11,000 AED 

Advertisement
DU Telecom, a prominent telecommunications company in the UAE, is excited to reveal numerous job vacancies in different departments. The company is providing competitive salaries, reaching up to 11,000 dirhams, in addition to a range of perks and prospects for career advancement. This appealing opportunity is expected to draw in skilled individuals looking to join a vibrant and flourishing industry.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for a role at DU Telecom, candidates need to meet the following eligibility requirements:

  1. Educational Qualifications: Candidates should possess at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, depending on the specific job role.
  2. Experience: While some positions may be open to fresh graduates, others may require relevant experience ranging from 1 to 5 years.
  3. Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English is typically required, and knowledge of Arabic may be an advantage for certain roles.
  4. Skills: Applicants should demonstrate skills and competencies relevant to the job they are applying for. These may include technical, communication, problem-solving, or leadership skills, among others.
  5. Residency Status: Candidates must have the legal right to work in the UAE.

Documents Required:

When seeking employment at DU Telecom, applicants should have the following documents ready:

  1. Resume/CV: An updated and well-structured resume highlighting your educational background, work experience, skills, and achievements.
  2. Cover Letter: A well-crafted cover letter that explains your interest in the position and why you believe you are the right fit for the job.
  3. Educational Certificates: Copies of your academic certificates and transcripts, including any relevant certifications or qualifications.
  4. Experience Certificates: If applicable, provide letters of recommendation or experience certificates from previous employers.
  5. Passport and Visa Copies: Proof of your legal right to work in the UAE.
  6. Recent Passport-Sized Photograph: A recent photograph to include in your application.

How to Apply:

Prospective candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria and possess the necessary documentation can apply for job positions at DU Telecom by following these steps:

  1. Visit DU Telecom’s official website or career portal.
  2. Browse the list of available job openings, and select the position that matches your qualifications and career goals.
  3. Click on the job listing to access detailed information about the position, including job responsibilities, requirements, and benefits.
  4. Click the “Apply” button to start the application process.
  5. Fill out the online application form, upload your resume, cover letter, and other required documents.
  6. Review your application to ensure all information is accurate and complete.
  7. Submit your application.
  8. Once your application is received, DU Telecom’s human resources team will review the applications and contact shortlisted candidates for further assessment and interviews.

Job Vacancies:

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
Account ManagerUAEApply Now
Pega Decisioning Architect (Manager Grade)DubaiApply Now
Consumer Product Expert (Manager Grade)DubaiApply Now
Technical Product Expert (Manager Grade)DubaiApply Now
Manager Procurement – CommercialDubaiApply Now
Manager IP Core PlanningUAEApply Now
CVM Data Product ManagerUAEApply Now

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

