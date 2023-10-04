Dubai Holding Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams

Dubai Holding, a well-known global investment group, has announced multiple job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These positions offer competitive salaries, with some roles paying up to 9,000 Dirhams per month. Dubai Holding, with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various sectors, is providing a variety of exciting career prospects.

Requirements

Dubai Holding is looking for talented and dedicated professionals who can contribute to their businesses’ growth and success. While specific eligibility criteria may vary by job role, some common qualifications and attributes they seek include:

Education: Candidates should have the required educational qualifications relevant to the position, ranging from a high school diploma for entry-level roles to advanced degrees for specialized positions.

Experience: Prior work experience in a related field is often preferred, with some roles requiring a specific number of years of experience.

Skills: Depending on the job, candidates should possess necessary skills and competencies, such as language proficiency, technical expertise, and leadership capabilities.

Work Authorization: Candidates must have the legal right to work in the UAE, and Dubai Holding typically sponsors work visas for qualified expatriate candidates.

Documents Needed

To apply for a job at Dubai Holding, prepare a comprehensive application package, including:

Resume/CV: A well-structured resume detailing your educational background, work experience, skills, and accomplishments.

Cover Letter: A personalized cover letter expressing your interest in the specific position and explaining why you are a suitable candidate.

Educational Certificates: Copies of your educational certificates and transcripts.

Work Experience: Documentation of previous work experience, such as letters of recommendation, employment certificates, or reference contacts.

Passport and Visa: Copies of your passport and relevant visa documents, if applicable.

Other Certifications: Any additional certifications or licenses relevant to the position.

How to Apply

Visit the Dubai Holding website to explore available job openings.

Use the website’s search or careers section to find job listings that match your qualifications and interests.

Click on the specific job listing you are interested in and fill out the online application form with accurate and current information.

Upload your resume, cover letter, and any other required documents as part of the application.

Review your application carefully before submitting it. Dubai Holding’s HR team will review your application upon submission.

Job Vacancies

TITLE LOCATION APPLY LINK CAD Planner Dubai Apply Now Head of Retail Design & Delivery (UAEN) Dubai Apply Now Marketing Manager (Residential) Dubai Apply Now Property Management Executive – UAE National (D.H.A.M) Dubai Apply Now Senior Accountant – VAT Dubai Apply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”