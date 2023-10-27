EFS Facilities Hiring With Salary up to 7,000 Dirhams in UAE

Articles
EFS Facilities, a prominent facilities management company in the United Arab Emirates, is offering exciting job opportunities with competitive salaries of up to 7,000 Dirhams. If you’re looking for a job in the UAE, here’s what you should know about these positions, including who can apply, what documents you need, and how to go about it.

Eligibility

To qualify for these EFS Facilities jobs, you should meet these requirements:

Education: Depending on the job, you might need a high school diploma, technical certification, or a relevant degree.

Experience: Some roles are open to fresh graduates, while others may require up to 5 years of prior experience.

Skills: You need the right skills for the job, like technical skills, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, depending on the role.

Visa: Make sure you’re eligible to work in the UAE.

Required Documents

When applying for a job at EFS Facilities, you’ll usually need these documents:

Resume/CV: A well-organized document showing your education, work history, and skills.

Certificates: Copies of your educational qualifications and certifications.

Experience Proof: If applicable, include letters or certificates from past employers to confirm your work experience.

Passport and Visa: Photocopies of your passport and a valid UAE work visa.

Photos: Recent passport-sized photos may be needed for identification.

Cover Letter: It can be helpful to write a cover letter explaining your interest in the job and why you’re a good fit.

How to Apply

To apply for EFS Facilities jobs with salaries of up to 7,000 Dirhams, follow these steps:

– Go to the EFS Facilities website (www.efs-fm.com) and find the “Careers” or “Job Openings” section.

– Check out the list of available job positions and pick one that matches your qualifications and interests.

– Click on the job listing to get more details about the role. Follow the instructions for applying, which might involve filling out an online form or sending your application materials by email.

– Pay attention to any application deadlines and make sure to apply on time.

– If your application gets shortlisted, be ready for interviews and assessments as part of the selection process.

Job Openings

POSITIONLOCATIONAPPLY LINK
SUPERVISOR – PAVILIONDubaiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – HVACAbu DhabiApply Now
SR TECHNICIAN – ELECTRICALAbu DhabiApply Now
ENGINEER – PEST CONTROLDubaiApply Now
ASST TECHNICIAN – ELECTRICALDubaiApply Now
OPERATOR – BMSAbu DhabiApply Now
PLUMBERAbu DhabiApply Now
ELECTRICIANAbu DhabiApply Now
ASST – TECHNICIANAbu DhabiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – CIVILAbu DhabiApply Now
HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTAbu DhabiApply Now
TEA BOYAbu DhabiApply Now
CONCIERGEAbu DhabiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – MEPAbu DhabiApply Now
SUPERVISOR – CLEANINGAbu DhabiApply Now
CONCIERGEAbu DhabiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – SWIMMING POOLAbu DhabiApply Now
OFFICE BOYAbu DhabiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – ELECTRICALDubaiApply Now
TEA BOYAbu DhabiApply Now
HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTDubaiApply Now
GARDENER RELIVER EFS DUBAIDubaiApply Now
TEA BOYAbu DhabiApply Now
HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT 1 MaleAbu DhabiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – ELVAbu DhabiApply Now
ADMINISTRATOR – PROJECTSDubaiApply Now
HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTAbu DhabiApply Now
Housekeeping Attendant MaleUAEApply Now
Senior Talent Acquisition ExecutiveUAEApply Now
TECHNICIAN – RESIDENTAbu DhabiApply Now
GARDENER RELIVER EFS DUBAIDubaiApply Now
HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTDubaiApply Now
HELPERAbu DhabiApply Now
HELPER – TECHNICALAbu DhabiApply Now
HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTDubaiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – HVACAbu DhabiApply Now
TECHNICIAN – HVACAbu DhabiApply Now
SUPERVISORAbu DhabiApply Now

