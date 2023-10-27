EFS Facilities is now hiring in the UAE With Salary up to 7,000 AED

Kitopi is now hiring in Saudi Arabia with Salary up to 9,000 SAR
Kitopi, a fast-expanding cloud kitchen platform, is creating numerous employment prospects in...
EFS Facilities, a prominent facilities management company in the United Arab Emirates, is presently providing enticing job prospects with competitive salaries of up to 7,000 Dirhams. If you’re in search of employment in the UAE, here’s the essential information regarding these positions, encompassing eligibility requirements, necessary paperwork, and the application process.
To qualify for these job opportunities at EFS Facilities, you should meet the following criteria:
When applying for a job at EFS Facilities, you will typically be required to provide the following documents:
To apply for the job openings at EFS Facilities offering salaries of up to 7,000 Dirhams, follow these steps:
|POSITION
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|SUPERVISOR – PAVILION
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – HVAC
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|SR TECHNICIAN – ELECTRICAL
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|ENGINEER – PEST CONTROL
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|ASST TECHNICIAN – ELECTRICAL
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|OPERATOR – BMS
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|PLUMBER
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|ELECTRICIAN
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|ASST – TECHNICIAN
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – CIVIL
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TEA BOY
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|CONCIERGE
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – MEP
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|SUPERVISOR – CLEANING
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|CONCIERGE
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – SWIMMING POOL
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|OFFICE BOY
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – ELECTRICAL
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|TEA BOY
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|GARDENER RELIVER EFS DUBAI
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|TEA BOY
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT 1 Male
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – ELV
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|ADMINISTRATOR – PROJECTS
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Attendant Male
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Senior Talent Acquisition Executive
|UAE
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – RESIDENT
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|GARDENER RELIVER EFS DUBAI
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|HELPER
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|HELPER – TECHNICAL
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANT
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – HVAC
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|TECHNICIAN – HVAC
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|SUPERVISOR
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.