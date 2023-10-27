EFS Facilities is now hiring in the UAE With Salary up to 7,000 AED

To qualify for these job opportunities at EFS Facilities, you should meet the following criteria: Education: Depending on the specific job role, candidates may need a high school diploma, technical certification, or a degree in a relevant field. Experience: While some positions may be suitable for fresh graduates, others may require previous experience ranging from entry-level to mid-level, typically from 0 to 5 years. Skills: Possessing the necessary skills and competencies relevant to the job is essential. This may include technical skills, communication skills, teamwork, problem-solving, and more, depending on the role. Visa Eligibility: Ensure you meet the visa requirements to work in the UAE.

Required Documents:

When applying for a job at EFS Facilities, you will typically be required to provide the following documents:

Updated Resume/CV: A well-structured resume outlining your education, work experience, and skills is essential. Educational Certificates: Copies of your educational qualifications and certifications. Experience Certificates: If applicable, provide letters or certificates from previous employers to verify your work experience. Passport and Visa Copies: Photocopies of your passport and valid UAE work visa. Passport-sized Photographs: Recent passport-sized photographs may be required for identification purposes. Cover Letter: It's often beneficial to include a cover letter expressing your interest in the position and why you believe you are a suitable candidate.

How to Apply:

To apply for the job openings at EFS Facilities offering salaries of up to 7,000 Dirhams, follow these steps:

Visit EFS Facilities Website: Go to the EFS Facilities website (www.efs-fm.com) and navigate to the "Careers" or "Job Openings" section. Browse Available Positions: Browse through the list of available positions and select the one that matches your qualifications and interests. Online Application: Click on the job listing to find detailed information about the role. Follow the instructions for submitting your application, which may include filling out an online form or sending your application materials via email. Application Deadline: Be sure to note any application deadlines and adhere to them. Prepare for Interviews: If your application is shortlisted, prepare for interviews and assessments as part of the selection process.

Job Vacancies

