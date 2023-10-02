Elysian is now hiring in the UAE for multiple job positions

About the Company

In the real estate industry, success hinges on people and connections. We’ve dedicated 15 years to establishing a brand and company known for trust, confidence, and achievements. As a leading broker in the Middle East, we boast access to the broadest range of global properties in the area.

We hold a top-tier position in the Middle East as a broker and have unparalleled access to the most extensive array of international properties in the region.

Elysian Real Estate, based in Dubai for more than 15 years, comprises a sales team with over 50 extensively trained and RERA-certified brokers. They are known for their multicultural and multilingual background, with a specialization in community-focused services. Elysian places a strong emphasis on customer care and strives to deliver a world-class customer experience. Their core ethos centers around being a results-driven company.

Winners of multiple awards, including: 1. Top 3 Agencies by the Dubai Land Department and RERA 2. Propertyfinder Customer Choice Award 3. Forbes Middle East Top 10 Real Estate Companies

Elysian’s extensive experience and unmatched knowledge have made it the preferred option for homebuyers, sellers, property investors, and renters. As a part of their commitment to delivering exceptional service, Elysian has a specialized team solely dedicated to assisting property developers in effectively reaching their carefully chosen target demographics.

Job Position: Commercial Property Broker

Full-time Salary: Up to 35,000 AED (depending on experience)

Job Position: Dubai UAE

Job description / Role

Elysian Real Estate has been active in the Dubai property market for 16 years and is now seeking motivated individuals to join their team as commercial property consultants. This presents an exciting opportunity for experienced professionals to become part of the Elysian team, with the added advantage of working from our superb office location in Palm and a new sales center on Sheikh Zayed Road, providing additional benefits for our brokers.

Job Role

Advise sellers and landlords on market conditions and conduct valuations.

Qualifying Potential Buyers and Tenants

Conducting viewings and following up with clients

Manage new and existing leads and update activities in CRM regularly.

Negotiating offers and contracts between both parties

Maintaining relationships with clients

What We Offer

50-65% commission

Brand Awareness with over 16 Years in the Dubai Real Estate market.

Guaranteed Leads

Amazing Marketing Exposure

Premium and Extensive Portal Advertising Packages

Ongoing training and support

The World’s Leading CRM System

Quarterly Award Ceremonies

Opportunities for careers progression

How To Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Elysian by using the provided link.

APPLY NOW

Requirements

The chosen candidate will have a minimum of 1 years experience within the UAE commercial property market.

Excellent Written and Spoken English Skills.

Be proactive in maintaining their knowledge of the Dubai property market in order to be able to advise clients.

UAE or a transferable Driving License.

Willing to work on Commission only (Uncapped Earning Potential)



Self-Driven, Hardworking, Ambitious and Reliable.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”