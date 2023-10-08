Emirates Group Offering Jobs in UAE with Salary up to 14,000 Dirhams

If you’re looking for an exciting career in the airline or travel industry, consider starting your journey with the Emirates Group. They offer a wide range of career options, competitive compensation, and excellent company values, making it a top-notch workplace.
About Emirates Group
The Emirates Group is a well-known multinational corporation deeply involved in aviation, travel, and tourism. Established in 1959, it has become a symbol of excellence and innovation. It includes Emirates Airline, dnata, and various subsidiaries, providing top-notch services and products worldwide.
With a history dating back to 1959, the Emirates Group is synonymous with excellence and innovation in aviation, travel, and tourism. Joining this group means becoming part of a legacy that continually pushes boundaries and sets industry standards.
Careers
One outstanding feature of the Emirates Group is the wide range of job opportunities it offers. Whether you’re passionate about aviation, hospitality, customer service, logistics, or technology, there’s a role for you. From entry-level to specialized positions, you can build a career path that suits your skills and goals.
Eligibility Criteria
To qualify for Emirates cabin crew recruitment, candidates must meet these requirements:
– Minimum arm reach of 212cm while on tiptoes.
– Minimum height of 160cm.
– High school education completed successfully.
– No visible tattoos in Emirates uniforms.
– Good physical fitness and an ideal Body Mass Index (BMI).
The Emirates cabin crew recruitment process involves meeting these criteria and going through the selection process.
How to Apply for Emirates Airline Careers
1. Click on the “Apply Here” button below to start.
3. Choose an Emirates Brand to apply for.
4. Enter the job title keyword and location.
5. Click on the job title that interests you.
6. Review details like Job Purpose, Qualifications & Experience, and Salary & Benefits.
7. Click “Apply” to proceed.
9. Complete the application form with your information.
10. Ensure you upload all required documents.
11. Submit the application form to complete the process.
Available Positions
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|IT Support Engineer – Application Support
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|IT Senior Operations & Support Engineer- Network Support
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Emirates Group & Dubai Government HR Department employment opportunities
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Data Analyst – dnata Travel
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|A380 Direct Entry Captain
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|HR SPECIALIST – DATA & ANALYTICS
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|SALES EFFECTIVENESS SPECIALIST
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sponsorship and Events Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|EKG & Dubai Government HR employment opportunities
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Contact Centre Agent MAN – Agency Only
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|First Officer Opportunities – A380 & B777
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Data Analytics Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|SME
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Project Specialist, dnata (2 year Fixed Term Contract)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|ENGINE OVERHAUL ENGINEER I
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Procurement & Logistic Manager (Products and Services – Airline Operations)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Revenue Systems
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Registration – A380 Direct Entry Captain
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Customer Strategy & Retention Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|National Graduate Training Programme (UAE Nationals only) – Lead Data Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Key Accounts Development Manager- OTA
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|TBM Analyst
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Procurement & Logistics Specialist – U.A.E. Nationals only
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Technical Manager – Integration
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Quality Assurance Engineer – UAE Nationals Only
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Principal Performance Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Performance Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sales Support Manager (UAE Nationals Only)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|LICENSED AIRCRAFT ENGINEER I
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|EA Specialist (UAE National)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Lead Quality Assurance Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Enterprise Effectiveness Specialist (In-house Management Consultant) UAE Nationals Only
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Agile Delivery Manager- Cybersecurity
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|LICENSED AIRCRAFT ENGINEER I – (UAE Nationals Only)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Synthetic Flight Instructor (SFI) – EFTA
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sponsorship and Events Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Technical Engineer – Database
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager Software Engineering – Java
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Key Account Sales Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|TBM Analyst
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Flight Training Human Factors Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
