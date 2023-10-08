Emirates Group Offering Jobs in UAE with Salary up to 14,000 Dirhams

If you’re looking for an exciting career in the airline or travel industry, consider starting your journey with the Emirates Group. They offer a wide range of career options, competitive compensation, and excellent company values, making it a top-notch workplace.

About Emirates Group

The Emirates Group is a well-known multinational corporation deeply involved in aviation, travel, and tourism. Established in 1959, it has become a symbol of excellence and innovation. It includes Emirates Airline, dnata, and various subsidiaries, providing top-notch services and products worldwide.

Joining this group means becoming part of a legacy that continually pushes boundaries and sets industry standards.

Careers

One outstanding feature of the Emirates Group is the wide range of job opportunities it offers. Whether you’re passionate about aviation, hospitality, customer service, logistics, or technology, there’s a role for you. From entry-level to specialized positions, you can build a career path that suits your skills and goals.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for Emirates cabin crew recruitment, candidates must meet these requirements:

– Minimum arm reach of 212cm while on tiptoes.

– Minimum height of 160cm.

– High school education completed successfully.



– Proficiency in English.– No visible tattoos in Emirates uniforms.– Good physical fitness and an ideal Body Mass Index (BMI).

The Emirates cabin crew recruitment process involves meeting these criteria and going through the selection process.

How to Apply for Emirates Airline Careers

1. Click on the “Apply Here” button below to start.



Available Positions

2. You’ll be directed to the official Emirates career portal.3. Choose an Emirates Brand to apply for.4. Enter the job title keyword and location.5. Click on the job title that interests you.6. Review details like Job Purpose, Qualifications & Experience, and Salary & Benefits.7. Click “Apply” to proceed.8. If you haven’t registered, create an account.9. Complete the application form with your information.10. Ensure you upload all required documents.11. Submit the application form to complete the process.

