Emirates Group Offering Jobs in UAE with Salary up to 14,000 Dirhams

Articles
If you’re looking for an exciting career in the airline or travel industry, consider starting your journey with the Emirates Group. They offer a wide range of career options, competitive compensation, and excellent company values, making it a top-notch workplace.

About Emirates Group

The Emirates Group is a well-known multinational corporation deeply involved in aviation, travel, and tourism. Established in 1959, it has become a symbol of excellence and innovation. It includes Emirates Airline, dnata, and various subsidiaries, providing top-notch services and products worldwide.

With a history dating back to 1959, the Emirates Group is synonymous with excellence and innovation in aviation, travel, and tourism. Joining this group means becoming part of a legacy that continually pushes boundaries and sets industry standards.

Careers

One outstanding feature of the Emirates Group is the wide range of job opportunities it offers. Whether you’re passionate about aviation, hospitality, customer service, logistics, or technology, there’s a role for you. From entry-level to specialized positions, you can build a career path that suits your skills and goals.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for Emirates cabin crew recruitment, candidates must meet these requirements:

– Minimum arm reach of 212cm while on tiptoes.
– Minimum height of 160cm.
– High school education completed successfully.

– Proficiency in English.
– No visible tattoos in Emirates uniforms.
– Good physical fitness and an ideal Body Mass Index (BMI).

The Emirates cabin crew recruitment process involves meeting these criteria and going through the selection process.

How to Apply for Emirates Airline Careers

1. Click on the “Apply Here” button below to start.

2. You’ll be directed to the official Emirates career portal.
3. Choose an Emirates Brand to apply for.
4. Enter the job title keyword and location.
5. Click on the job title that interests you.
6. Review details like Job Purpose, Qualifications & Experience, and Salary & Benefits.
7. Click “Apply” to proceed.
8. If you haven’t registered, create an account.
9. Complete the application form with your information.
10. Ensure you upload all required documents.
11. Submit the application form to complete the process.

Available Positions

TITLELOCATIONACTION
IT Support Engineer – Application SupportDubaiApply Now
IT Senior Operations & Support Engineer- Network SupportDubaiApply Now
Emirates Group & Dubai Government HR Department employment opportunitiesDubaiApply Now
Data Analyst – dnata TravelDubaiApply Now
A380 Direct Entry CaptainDubaiApply Now
HR SPECIALIST – DATA & ANALYTICSDubaiApply Now
SALES EFFECTIVENESS SPECIALISTDubaiApply Now
Sponsorship and Events ManagerDubaiApply Now
EKG & Dubai Government HR employment opportunitiesDubaiApply Now
Contact Centre Agent MAN – Agency OnlyDubaiApply Now
First Officer Opportunities – A380 & B777DubaiApply Now
Data Analytics SpecialistDubaiApply Now
SMEDubaiApply Now
Project Specialist, dnata (2 year Fixed Term Contract)DubaiApply Now
ENGINE OVERHAUL ENGINEER IDubaiApply Now
Procurement & Logistic Manager (Products and Services – Airline Operations)DubaiApply Now
Revenue SystemsDubaiApply Now
Registration – A380 Direct Entry CaptainDubaiApply Now
Customer Strategy & Retention SpecialistDubaiApply Now
National Graduate Training Programme (UAE Nationals only) – Lead Data EngineerDubaiApply Now
Key Accounts Development Manager- OTADubaiApply Now
TBM AnalystDubaiApply Now
Procurement & Logistics Specialist – U.A.E. Nationals onlyDubaiApply Now
Technical Manager – IntegrationDubaiApply Now
Senior Quality Assurance Engineer – UAE Nationals OnlyDubaiApply Now
Principal Performance EngineerDubaiApply Now
Senior Performance EngineerDubaiApply Now
Sales Support Manager (UAE Nationals Only)DubaiApply Now
LICENSED AIRCRAFT ENGINEER IDubaiApply Now
EA Specialist (UAE National)DubaiApply Now
Lead Quality Assurance EngineerDubaiApply Now
Enterprise Effectiveness Specialist (In-house Management Consultant) UAE Nationals OnlyDubaiApply Now
Agile Delivery Manager- CybersecurityDubaiApply Now
LICENSED AIRCRAFT ENGINEER I – (UAE Nationals Only)DubaiApply Now
Synthetic Flight Instructor (SFI) – EFTADubaiApply Now
Sponsorship and Events ManagerDubaiApply Now
Senior Technical Engineer – DatabaseDubaiApply Now
Manager Software Engineering – JavaDubaiApply Now
Key Account Sales ManagerDubaiApply Now
TBM AnalystDubaiApply Now
Flight Training Human Factors SpecialistDubaiApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

