Emirates Hiring with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams in UAE

Emirates, a top airline, has opened various job positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with competitive salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams per month. This shows Emirates’ commitment to providing good job opportunities and supporting the UAE’s economy.

Qualifications

1. Nationality: Jobs are available to both UAE citizens and foreigners living in the UAE.

2. Education: You should have the right education or certifications for the job.

3. Experience: Some jobs need previous airline or related experience, while others are for new graduates.



Documents Needed

4. Language: English proficiency is typically required, and some jobs might need other languages.

1. Updated Resume/CV: Show your qualifications, experience, and skills.

2. Educational Certificates: Copies of your academic certificates or diplomas.

3. Experience Certificates: If you have them, provide letters from past employers.

4. Passport Copy: For foreigners, include a copy of your valid passport.



How to Apply

5. Emirates ID: UAE citizens and residents should provide a copy of their Emirates ID.6. Passport-sized Photo: Add a recent passport-sized photo to your application.

1. Go to the Emirates careers website.

2. Find a job that matches your qualifications and interests.

3. Check the job description to make sure you meet the criteria.



Job Openings

4. Click “Apply Now” or “Submit Application” to start your application.5. Fill out the online form with accurate information.6. Upload the required documents, including your resume, certificates, experience letters, passport copy (or Emirates ID for UAE citizens and residents), and a recent passport-sized photo.7. Review your application for accuracy before submitting it.

