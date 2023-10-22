Emirates Hiring with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams in UAE

Emirates, a top airline, has opened various job positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with competitive salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams per month. This shows Emirates’ commitment to providing good job opportunities and supporting the UAE’s economy.

Qualifications

1. Nationality: Jobs are available to both UAE citizens and foreigners living in the UAE.
2. Education: You should have the right education or certifications for the job.
3. Experience: Some jobs need previous airline or related experience, while others are for new graduates.

4. Language: English proficiency is typically required, and some jobs might need other languages.

Documents Needed

1. Updated Resume/CV: Show your qualifications, experience, and skills.
2. Educational Certificates: Copies of your academic certificates or diplomas.
3. Experience Certificates: If you have them, provide letters from past employers.
4. Passport Copy: For foreigners, include a copy of your valid passport.

5. Emirates ID: UAE citizens and residents should provide a copy of their Emirates ID.
6. Passport-sized Photo: Add a recent passport-sized photo to your application.

How to Apply

1. Go to the Emirates careers website.
2. Find a job that matches your qualifications and interests.
3. Check the job description to make sure you meet the criteria.

4. Click “Apply Now” or “Submit Application” to start your application.
5. Fill out the online form with accurate information.
6. Upload the required documents, including your resume, certificates, experience letters, passport copy (or Emirates ID for UAE citizens and residents), and a recent passport-sized photo.
7. Review your application for accuracy before submitting it.

Job Openings

Job TitleLocation
Administrator – (Human Resources)Dubai
DoctorDubai
IT Operations & Support EngineerDubai
Manager Trade (DXB)Dubai
IT Operations & Support Engineer-Application SupportDubai
Analyst – Group Internal AuditDubai
Contract ManagerDubai
CARGO AGENT DWCDubai
HR Specialist – Data ScienceDubai
TBM AnalystDubai
Aeropolitical Affairs ManagerDubai
Agile Delivery Manager- Digital Platform ServicesDubai
Strategic Solutions Partner (UAE National)Dubai
Principal Quality Assurance Engineer – UAE Nationals OnlyDubai
Agile Delivery Lead (UAE Nationals only)Dubai

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

