Emirates is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 9,000 AED

Aramex hiring in UAE with salaries up to 10,000 dirhams
Emirates, a prominent global airline, is delighted to announce various job openings in the United Arab Emirates with competitive monthly salaries reaching up to 9,000 Dirhams. These job opportunities underscore Emirates’ continuous dedication to offering quality employment and supporting the UAE’s economic development.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for these attractive job opportunities at Emirates, candidates must meet the following criteria:
Nationality: The job vacancies are open to both UAE nationals and expatriates residing in the country.
Documents Required: Applicants should prepare and submit the following documents when applying for these job opportunities at Emirates:
To apply for these exciting job opportunities at Emirates, follow these steps:
|Job Title
|Location
|Administrator – (Human Resources)
|Dubai
|Doctor
|Dubai
|IT Operations & Support Engineer
|Dubai
|Manager Trade (DXB)
|Dubai
|IT Operations & Support Engineer-Application Support
|Dubai
|Analyst – Group Internal Audit
|Dubai
|Contract Manager
|Dubai
|CARGO AGENT DWC
|Dubai
|HR Specialist – Data Science
|Dubai
|TBM Analyst
|Dubai
|Aeropolitical Affairs Manager
|Dubai
|Agile Delivery Manager- Digital Platform Services
|Dubai
|Strategic Solutions Partner (UAE National)
|Dubai
|Principal Quality Assurance Engineer – UAE Nationals Only
|Dubai
|Agile Delivery Lead (UAE Nationals only)
|Dubai
