Etihad Airways hiring for multiple positions in the UAE with salaries of up to 14,000 dirhams

Etihad Airways offers exciting employment opportunities to both UAE nationals and individuals from around the world, whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out in your career. Currently, Etihad Airways has job openings in two major cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways is the largest and second-most popular airline in Dubai, UAE. Its main headquarters are situated near Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi. The airline was established in November 2003 and now operates an impressive 1,000 weekly flights to over 120 destinations worldwide, spanning the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, the Americas, and Asia.

Etihad Airways also oversees Etihad Cargo and Etihad Holiday. In 2015, the company achieved substantial revenue growth, with a 22.3% increase from the previous year (2014), resulting in a net profit of US$103 million. The airline plays a significant role in contributing to the country’s economic stability.

Job opportunities at Etihad Airways Etihad Airways frequently announces job opportunities for various positions, including cabin crew, customer service representatives, and drivers. They welcome both experienced professionals and newcomers, providing tests and necessary training as required. For driver positions, a valid driving license is essential.

Etihad Airways of Available Positions

Available positions at Etihad Airways Here is a list of some of the positions available at Etihad Airways:

Business Intelligence and Strategy Manager Compliance Manager Advertisement Digital Business Analyst Technical Asset Control Officer Customer Service Cargo Officer Cargo Supervisor Cabin Crew Advertisement Flight Dispatcher Legal Counsel Internal Audit Quality Auditor Aircraft Engineer Travel Services Agent Advertisement Pilot Manager Ethics and Compliance

Etihad Cabin Crew Qualifications

Cabin Crew Qualifications For those interested in becoming part of the cabin crew, here are the qualifications:

Advertisement A minimum of a high school certificate or equivalent education Proficiency in written and spoken English is advantageous. Applicants must be at least 21 years old at the time of application. Demonstrated confidence in water and the ability to swim with the aid of a flotation device. Height without shoes must be a minimum of 212 centimeters.

Salary and benefits

Salary and benefits Etihad Airways values its dedicated employees and offers a host of benefits and career advantages, including access to technological advancements, enhanced job security, a reasonable work-life balance, complimentary family air tickets, housing allowance, gym facilities, competitive pay scale, accommodation services, transportation allowance, days off, effective management, strong cultural values, employee discounts, onsite dining facilities, and even free annual airfare.

How to apply

How to Apply for Etihad Airways Careers If you’re eager to join Etihad Airways, it’s a smart choice. To initiate the application process, simply click the provided button and submit a well-crafted resume and a compelling cover letter.

Your resume should accurately reflect your qualifications and experiences, as this can significantly impact the employer’s decision to hire you. Attention to these details can make you stand out as a highly desirable candidate. Join Etihad Airways and take your career to new heights.

Etihad Airways vacancies

