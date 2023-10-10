Etisalat hiring in UAE with salary up to 10,000 dirhams

Are you a fresh graduate eager to jumpstart your career or a seasoned professional looking for a new challenge? Look no further than Etisalat, one of the top telecommunications companies in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. With its rich history dating back to its founding in the United Arab Emirates in 1976, Etisalat has expanded its reach to over 15 countries, offering a plethora of career options for individuals from diverse backgrounds.

About Etisalat

Etisalat is not just a telecommunications giant; it’s a company committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. They recognize that diversity drives innovation and creativity, and they actively seek individuals who can bring their unique perspectives to the table. Whether you’re interested in managerial, technical, or business roles, Etisalat has something to offer.

Etisalat Careers

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat Group is a global telecommunications powerhouse that serves 149 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. In 2019, the company reported impressive consolidated revenues of AED 52.2 billion and a net profit of AED 8.7 billion, reflecting its strong financial performance and stability.

Etisalat’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its financial success. In 2020, Ookla Speedtest declared Etisalat the fastest mobile network globally, providing its subscribers with an unparalleled experience.

How to Apply

So, how can you become a part of this dynamic organization? Applying for Etisalat jobs is a straightforward process. Simply visit their website to explore the latest job openings and submit your application online. The company is dedicated to creating a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or identity.

If you’re dreaming of a career in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah, Etisalat has opportunities waiting for you. They prioritize employee development, offering competitive compensation and benefits packages to ensure that you can achieve your professional goals while enjoying a rewarding work-life balance.

