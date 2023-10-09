General Electric Offering Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams

General Electric (GE), a well-known global conglomerate, is currently offering attractive job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with competitive salaries of up to 9,000 Dirhams.
About General Electric (GE)
GE is a multinational company with a history spanning over a century. It operates in various industries, including aviation, healthcare, renewable energy, and more. GE is known for its dedication to innovation and excellence, and it has a significant presence in the UAE, contributing to the region’s growth.
Qualification Requirements
To be considered for these roles, candidates should have:
– A strong track record as a Business Leader with a focus on efficiency and cultural change, backed by at least ten years of commercial experience.
– An understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures across different regional segments.
– Knowledge of diversity principles, practices, and their impact on return on investment.
– Analytical thinking skills for deconstructing and reconstructing processes.
– Leadership experience, a willingness to mentor, and the ability to share best practices.
– Effective influencing and coaching abilities, along with active listening skills.
– Strong business acumen and the ability to promote collaboration across different functions.
How to Apply for General Electric Careers
To apply for a job at General Electric (GE), follow these steps:
1. Visit the GE Careers Website.
2. Search for Job Openings that match your skills and interests.
4. Complete the Online Application with your personal information, work history, and qualifications.
5. Review your application for accuracy and Submit it.
6. Await a response from GE’s HR team, who will contact qualified candidates for further steps.
Job Vacancies
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Khalifa University Employment Fair – UAE
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Field Services Specialist
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Sr Manufacturing Manager 2 – Emriate’s Storefront Leader
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sales and Proposals Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
