General Electric Offering Multiple Positions in UAE with Salary up to 9,000 Dirhams

General Electric (GE), a well-known global conglomerate, is currently offering attractive job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with competitive salaries of up to 9,000 Dirhams.

About General Electric (GE)

GE is a multinational company with a history spanning over a century. It operates in various industries, including aviation, healthcare, renewable energy, and more. GE is known for its dedication to innovation and excellence, and it has a significant presence in the UAE, contributing to the region’s growth.

Qualification Requirements

To be considered for these roles, candidates should have:

– A strong track record as a Business Leader with a focus on efficiency and cultural change, backed by at least ten years of commercial experience.

– An understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures across different regional segments.

– Knowledge of diversity principles, practices, and their impact on return on investment.

– Analytical thinking skills for deconstructing and reconstructing processes.

– Leadership experience, a willingness to mentor, and the ability to share best practices.

– Effective influencing and coaching abilities, along with active listening skills.



How to Apply for General Electric Careers

– Resilience in the face of challenges.– Strong business acumen and the ability to promote collaboration across different functions.

To apply for a job at General Electric (GE), follow these steps:

1. Visit the GE Careers Website.

2. Search for Job Openings that match your skills and interests.



3. Create an Account if you’re a new applicant or Log In if you’re returning.4. Complete the Online Application with your personal information, work history, and qualifications.5. Review your application for accuracy and Submit it.6. Await a response from GE’s HR team, who will contact qualified candidates for further steps.

Job Vacancies

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Khalifa University Employment Fair – UAE Abu Dhabi Apply Now Field Services Specialist Abu Dhabi Apply Now Sr Manufacturing Manager 2 – Emriate’s Storefront Leader Dubai Apply Now Sales and Proposals Manager Dubai Apply Now